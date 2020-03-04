ComEd Customers to See How Grid Investments Delivered Reliable Power to Their Homes

Residential customers to receive personalized reliability reports throughout March

To help residential customers see the real impact of ComEd’s energy grid investments on their electric service, the company is providing them with their own personalized reliability reports during the month of March.

The reports summarize the percentage of time customers received power over the course of the prior year and the number of outages they experienced, if any. Customers will be able to compare this information with the previous year, as well as the percentage of time power was available for their municipality and for the nearly 4 million customers across the communities ComEd serves.

In 2019, ComEd delivered its best reliability in company history, with a majority of customers experiencing no outages last year.

“We know how critical it is to deliver safe, reliable and affordable power to our customers,” said Terry Donnelly, president and chief operating officer of ComEd. “Thanks to the investments we have made in the grid and the great work of our 6,000 employees, ComEd improved reliability more than 70 percent since 2012, all while keeping bills flat for the past decade.”

In 2011, ComEd began a multiyear effort to upgrade the electric grid. The result is a smart grid that has reduced the average outage frequency by 47 percent and the average duration by 52 percent; as well as helped make available new tools to empower residents and businesses to save money and energy.

Since 2012, ComEd customers have been spared more than 13 million service interruptions due in part to smart grid and system improvements, including distribution automation or digital “smart switches” that automatically reroute power around potential problem areas. The avoided outages have resulted in $2.4 billion in societal savings.

Residential customers will receive their reports with their March 2020 bills if they were customers of record at their current location as of Jan. 1, 2019, and have not stopped service with ComEd by the time they receive their March bill. Customers who receive their bills electronically will receive an email link to their report, along with their electronic bill.

For information on what ComEd is doing to improve reliability, visit ComEd.com/SmartGrid.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005488/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020