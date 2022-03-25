Commodities trading houses help keep Russian oil flowing

US News

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Commodities traders such as Trafigura and Vitol have helped keep Russia’s oil flowing through its Baltic and Black Sea ports in March, when some Western firms started to snub the market, according to ship tracking, traders and shipping sources.

Both Swiss-based trading houses have long-term deals with state-run Russian oil giant Rosneft to load crude under agreements struck before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine triggered a wave of Western sanctions this month.

So far in March, the two companies combined have loaded 22 cargoes of Urals crude, equivalent to 2.32 million tonnes of oil or 16.7 million barrels, according to Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data and sources. They shipped 1.84 million tonnes in February and 1.80 million in January.

The bulk of the oil the two companies buy comes from Rosneft, though a large chunk of the crude Vitol handles via Russian ports comes from Kazakh producers.

The purchases have not breached any restrictions imposed by the West and many European countries continue to buy Russian gas – even if some Western firms such as Shell and BP have stopped buying Russian oil in the spot market.

Other Swiss-based traders Glencore, Gunvor and Petraco loaded Russian crude in March, though the volumes they took were slightly lower than in previous months, according to shipping data and information from traders.

The loading data offers an early indication of how the Ukraine conflict may be reshaping the global oil market as surging prices, volatility and the threat of sanctions make it more difficult to trade.

With 12 cargoes of Urals to be loaded in March, according to the shipping data as of March 25, Trafigura is having its busiest month since June when it also loaded 12. Its monthly average since the start of 2021 through February was 8.3 cargoes, according to the data and trading sources.

Vitol’s 10 cargoes is on a par with February and January and broadly in line with an average of 9.6 since its deal with Rosneft started in October. Its monthly average for the first nine months of 2021 was 5.1 cargoes.

Benchmark Brent crude hit its highest level since 2008 this month on concerns about U.S. and European bans on Russian oil imports. Urals crude, meanwhile, has been trading at record discounts to Brent prices.

TAKING PRECAUTIONS

Trafigura and Vitol told Reuters they were fulfilling existing contracts and had not struck any new deals for Russian oil since the Ukraine conflict, which Moscow calls a special operation, started on Feb. 24. They did not comment on the volumes of Russian oil they have been buying.

While the long-term contracts are not public, three sources told Reuters that Trafigura has a deal running at least until next year while Vitol’s runs until at least October this year. The sources said the contracts gave the companies plenty of flexibility on how much oil they can buy each month.

The companies have previously declined to comment to Reuters about the terms of the agreements.

“We are continuing to comply with our legal obligations arising under existing term agreements entered into prior to the war in Ukraine,” a Trafigura spokesperson said.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure we comply in full with applicable regulations and sanctions and we continue to engage with customers and governments to understand their requirements and provide the commodities and energy they need in severely disrupted commodities market,” the spokesperson said.

Deals for April are still being struck but so far Trafigura has lined up eight cargoes for the first 10 days of the month and Vitol has six. The companies are also offering Russian oil known as ESPO Blend, which is exported via Asian ports, in May.

The European Union banned transactions with several Russian energy companies including Rosneft on March 15. However, Brussels gave a two-month wind-down period for contracts already agreed and excluded purchases that were “strictly necessary”.

European oil refiners are currently studying what the new EU measures mean exactly for purchases of Russian crude and some are looking for oil from elsewhere while awaiting clarification, traders said.

Oil traders said they expected Trafigura and Vitol to press ahead with crude purchases from Rosneft in April and May, but possibly not at the volumes initially planned given the potential difficulties in selling the cargoes to EU buyers.