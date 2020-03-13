10 hours ago
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2020-2024 | Increase in the Number of CNG Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

 March 13, 2020 - 8:42 AM EDT
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2020-2024 | Increase in the Number of CNG Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON

Technavio has been monitoring the compressed natural gas (CNG) market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.79 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increase in the number of CNG vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in the number of CNG vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • LDV
  • M&HDV

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30435

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our compressed natural gas (CNG) market report covers the following areas:

  • Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Size
  • Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Trends
  • Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increase in supply of natural gas as one of the prime reasons driving the compressed natural gas (CNG) market growth during the next few years.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the compressed natural gas (CNG) market, including some of the vendors such as BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Gazprom and NIOPDC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the compressed natural gas (CNG) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist compressed natural gas (CNG) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the compressed natural gas (CNG) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the compressed natural gas (CNG) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compressed natural gas (CNG) market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2020-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • LDV - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • M&HDV - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increase in supply of natural gas
  • Increasing government support for the development of CNG infrastructure
  • Technological advances in the CNG market

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BP
  • Chevron
  • ExxonMobil
  • Gazprom
  • NIOPDC
  • Royal Dutch Shell

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

