9 hours ago
ExxonMobil reduces 2020 Capex by 30%, Cash Opex by 15%; maintains long-term outlook
9 hours ago
Enverus: Welcome to the Dark Side of the Boom
22 hours ago
3M and the Trump Administration Announce Plan to Import 166.5 Million Additional Respirators into the United States over the Next Three Months
1 day ago
Cummins and DuPont Partner to Use Filter Technology to Supply Critical Material for N95 Respirator Masks
1 day ago
ICAEW: COVID-19 pandemic brings Middle East economies to temporary standstill
1 day ago
Valeura Energy Inc Announces Update on deep unconventional gas play

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

in Press Releases   by
 April 7, 2020 - 5:00 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Frisco, TX, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release first quarter 2020 results on May 6, 2020 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on May 7, 2020.

Dial-In:  844-776-7840
International Dial-In:  661-378-9538
Conference ID:  8355627

~~~

Webcast URL:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m5m8o9sy

~~~

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT May 7, 2020 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT May 14, 2020.

Replay Dial-In:  855-859-2056
International Dial-In:  404-537-3406
Conference ID:  8355627

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties.  The Company's assets are located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

Ron Mills
VP of Finance and Investor Relations
972-668-8834 (Direct)
[email protected]

Primary Logo


Source: GlobeNewswire (April 7, 2020 - 5:00 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice