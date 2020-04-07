COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Frisco, TX, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release first quarter 2020 results on May 6, 2020 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on May 7, 2020.
Dial-In: 844-776-7840 International Dial-In: 661-378-9538 Conference ID: 8355627
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT May 7, 2020 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT May 14, 2020.
Replay Dial-In: 855-859-2056 International Dial-In: 404-537-3406 Conference ID: 8355627
About Comstock Resources:
Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company's assets are located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota.
A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.
