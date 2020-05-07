COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
FRISCO, TX, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. On July 16, 2019, Comstock completed the acquisition of Covey Park Energy LLC ("Covey Park"). The Company's financial results include the results of operations of Covey Park in the first quarter of 2020.
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
For the first quarter of 2020, Comstock reported net income available to common stockholders of $30.0 million or $0.15 per diluted share. Net income available to common stockholders as adjusted to exclude certain items not related to normal operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was $23.6 million or $0.12 per diluted share. These items included $5.3 million in non-cash interest amortization resulting from adjusting debt assumed in the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; $2.5 million of non-cash accretion resulting from adjusting the preferred stock issued in connection with the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; and $16.5 million in unrealized hedging gains.
Comstock produced 122.8 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas and 454,495 barrels of oil or 125.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent ("Bcfe") in the first quarter of 2020. Natural gas production averaged 1,349 million cubic feet ("MMcf") per day, an increase of 270% over natural gas production in the first quarter of 2019. The growth in natural gas production was primarily attributable to the Covey Park acquisition and the successful results from Comstock's Haynesville shale drilling activities in 2019 and 2020. Oil production in the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 4,994 barrels of oil per day from 9,005 barrels per day produced in the first quarter of 2019 due primarily to expected production declines from the Bakken Shale properties acquired in 2018.
Comstock's average realized natural gas price in the first quarter of 2020, including hedging, decreased to $2.04 per Mcf as compared to $2.87 per Mcf realized in the first quarter of 2019. The Company's average realized oil price in the first quarter of 2020, including hedging, increased to $46.31 per barrel as compared to $45.78 per barrel in the first quarter of 2019. Oil and gas sales were $271.3 million (including realized hedging gains) in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to sales of $132.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. EBITDAX, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expense and other noncash expenses, of $201.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 108% over EBITDAX of $96.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The Company's operating cash flow generated in the first quarter of 2020 of $156.0 million increased 120% over operating cash flow of $70.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Drilling Results
Total expenditures in the first quarter of 2020 for drilling and development activities were $130.5 million. Comstock spent $128.3 million to develop its Haynesville and Bossier shale properties, including $122.1 million on drilling and completing wells and an additional $6.2 million on other development activity. Comstock drilled 13 (9.6 net) horizontal operated Haynesville shale wells during the first three months of 2020, which had an average lateral length of approximately 9,200 feet. Comstock also participated in 7 (0.4 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, Comstock had 21 (11.5 net) Haynesville shale wells turn to sales and had 32 (13.5 net) wells in the process of being completed or waiting to be completed.
Since its last operational update, Comstock reported on an additional twenty Haynesville shale wells. The average initial production rate of these wells was 24 MMcf per day. The wells had completed lateral lengths ranging from 4,574 feet to 9,885 feet, with an average completed lateral length of 8,758 feet. Each well was tested at initial production rates of 15 to 32 MMcf per day.
Other Matters
“Our natural gas operations in East Texas and North Louisiana have not been adversely impacted by COVID-19 virus pandemic”, stated M. Jay Allison, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We have modified our procedures and practices to minimize unnecessary risk of exposure and prevent infection among our employees and our contractors. Our operations team has continued to execute on our drilling program with little disruption and production operations have not been impacted. While natural gas prices are expected to remain low in the near-term as we manage through an oversupplied market resulting from the winter heating season, we anticipate a much healthier supply and demand balance for natural gas later this year and in 2021. Our improved outlook for the natural gas markets is primarily driven by our expectation for significant declines in natural gas supply in 2020 and 2021 due to a continued reduction in natural gas directed drilling and completion activity and less associated gas production from reduced activity in oil basins driven by the very low oil prices post COVID-19.”
Following the end of the quarter, the Company completed its scheduled semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under its revolving bank credit facility, resulting in the bank group decreasing the borrowing base from $1.575 billion to $1.4 billion. The commitment level was reduced from $1.5 billion to $1.4 billion. The decrease is related to lowered oil and natural gas prices that the banks used to determine the borrowing base.
Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company based in Frisco, Texas engaged in oil and gas acquisitions, exploration and development, and its assets are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Revenues:
Natural gas sales
$
207,239
$
90,132
Oil sales
18,639
36,749
Total oil and gas sales
225,878
126,881
Operating expenses:
Production taxes
5,567
5,939
Gathering and transportation
28,411
7,430
Lease operating
28,712
14,885
Exploration
27
—
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
110,425
37,590
General and administrative
8,719
7,814
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties
—
(1
)
Total operating expenses
181,861
73,657
Operating income
44,017
53,224
Other income (expenses):
Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments
61,899
(7,657
)
Other income
313
93
Interest expense
(52,810
)
(27,851
)
Total other income (expenses)
9,402
(35,415
)
Income before income taxes
53,419
17,809
Provision for income taxes
(11,391
)
(4,234
)
Net income
42,028
13,575
Preferred stock dividends and accretion
(12,072
)
—
Net income available to common stockholders
$
29,956
$
13,575
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.16
$
0.13
Diluted
$
0.15
$
0.13
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
188,916
105,457
Diluted
285,166
105,457
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
OPERATING CASH FLOW:
2020
2019
Net income
$
42,028
$
13,575
Reconciling items:
Deferred and non-current income taxes
11,330
4,352
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
110,425
37,590
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
(16,483
)
13,045
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
7,199
1,574
Stock-based compensation
1,430
648
Exploration
27
—
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties
—
(1
)
Operating cash flow
155,956
70,783
Decrease in accounts receivable
54,297
10,783
(Increase) decrease in other current assets
(3,828
)
1,577
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses
(56,306
)
(8,428
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
150,119
$
74,715
EBITDAX:
Net income
$
42,028
$
13,575
Interest expense
52,810
27,851
Income taxes
11,391
4,234
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
110,425
37,590
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
(16,483
)
13,045
Exploration
27
—
Stock-based compensation
1,430
648
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties
—
(1
)
Total EBITDAX
$
201,628
$
96,942
As of
As of
BALANCE SHEET:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,527
$
18,532
Derivative financial instruments
108,656
89,192
Other current assets
150,489
195,849
Property and equipment, net
4,029,113
4,008,803
Other
339,956
344,746
Total assets
$
4,643,741
$
4,657,122
Current liabilities
$
327,619
$
392,376
Derivative financial instruments
4,380
4,220
Long-term debt
2,507,284
2,500,132
Deferred income taxes
223,104
211,772
Asset retirement obligation
18,613
18,151
Other non-current liabilities
6,265
7,866
Preferred stock
382,083
379,583
Stockholders' equity
1,174,393
1,143,022
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,643,741
$
4,657,122
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands, except per unit amounts)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Haynesville
Bakken
Other
Total
Gas production (MMcf)
115,585
2,348
4,853
122,786
Oil production (Mbbls)
3
426
25
454
Total Production (MMcfe)
115,601
4,908
5,004
125,513
Natural gas sales
$
198,146
$
962
$
8,131
$
207,239
Natural gas hedging settlements (a)
—
—
—
43,005
Total natural gas including hedging
198,146
962
8,131
250,244
Oil sales
114
17,472
1,053
18,639
Oil hedging settlements (a)
—
—
—
2,410
Total oil including hedging
114
17,472
1,053
21,049
Total oil and gas sales including hedging
$
198,260
$
18,434
$
9,184
$
271,293
Average gas price (per Mcf)
$
1.71
$
0.41
$
1.68
$
1.69
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)
$
2.04
Average oil price (per barrel)
$
43.48
$
40.96
$
42.13
$
41.01
Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)
$
46.31
Average price (per Mcfe)
$
1.72
$
3.76
$
1.84
$
1.80
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)
$
2.16
Production taxes
$
3,011
$
1,902
$
654
$
5,567
Gathering and transportation
$
26,293
$
—
$
2,118
$
28,411
Lease operating
$
18,157
$
4,430
$
6,125
$
28,712
Production taxes (per Mcfe)
$
0.03
$
0.39
$
0.13
$
0.04
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)
$
0.23
$
—
$
0.42
$
0.23
Lease operating (per Mcfe)
$
0.15
$
0.90
$
1.23
$
0.23
Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:
Development leasehold
$
3,747
$
8
$
126
$
3,881
Development drilling and completion
122,058
—
—
122,058
Other development
2,481
1,264
816
4,561
Total
$
128,286
$
1,272
$
942
$
130,500
(a) Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands, except per unit amounts)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Haynesville
Bakken
Other
Total
Gas production (MMcf)
31,364
768
1,017
33,149
Oil production (Mbbls)
—
799
11
810
Total Production (MMcfe)
31,364
5,562
1,086
38,012
Natural gas sales
$
85,738
$
1,500
$
2,894
$
90,132
Natural gas hedging settlements (a)
—
—
—
5,033
Total natural gas including hedging
85,738
1,500
2,894
95,165
Oil sales
4
36,147
598
36,749
Oil hedging settlements (a)
—
—
—
355
Total oil including hedging
4
36,147
598
37,104
Total oil and gas sales including hedging
$
85,742
$
37,647
$
3,492
$
132,269
Average gas price (per Mcf)
$
2.73
$
1.95
$
2.85
$
2.72
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)
$
2.87
Average oil price (per barrel)
$
49.47
$
45.24
$
54.36
$
45.34
Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)
$
45.78
Average price (per Mcfe)
$
2.73
$
6.77
$
3.22
$
3.34
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)
$
3.48
Production taxes
$
1,732
$
4,073
$
134
$
5,939
Gathering and transportation
$
7,273
$
—
$
157
$
7,430
Lease operating
$
4,933
$
6,519
$
3,433
$
14,885
Production taxes (per Mcfe)
$
0.06
$
0.73
$
0.12
$
0.16
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)
$
0.23
$
—
$
0.14
$
0.20
Lease operating (per Mcfe)
$
0.15
$
1.17
$
3.17
$
0.38
Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:
Development leasehold
$
1,857
—
—
$
1,857
Development drilling and completion
82,638
(953
)
5,648
87,333
Other development
3,279
—
—
3,279
Total
$
87,774
$
(953
)
$
5,648
$
92,469
(a) Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.