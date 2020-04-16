2 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-16-2020
12 hours ago
U.S. judge cancels Keystone pipeline permit
20 hours ago
Yuma Energy, Inc. Files for Chapter 11 Protection
21 hours ago
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Board Member and Provides Information Regarding Annual Meeting of Shareholders
24 hours ago
Devon Energy to Report First-Quarter 2020 Results May 5; Conference Call Scheduled for May 6
1 day ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-14-2020

 April 16, 2020 - 4:43 PM EDT
Con Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) declared a quarterly dividend of 76.5 cents a share on its common stock, payable June 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of May 13, 2020.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $58 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

Contact: Robert McGee
212-460-4111

