14 hours ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/17/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
15 hours ago
EQT Bids $750mm for Chevron Appalachia assets
19 hours ago
Occidental’s Low Carbon Ventures secures DOE grant to further develop carbon capture technology
19 hours ago
Whiting Petroleum provides 2H 2020 guidance under new regime
20 hours ago
Iraq appoints oil minister as head of national oil company – maybe capitalism does work
20 hours ago
OPEC and non-OPEC allies to review oil production cuts after dire demand warnings – BP adds that oil demand will peaked in 2019

Con Edison Names Timothy Cawley Chief Executive Officer; Con Edison of New York Names Matthew Ketschke President

