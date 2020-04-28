2 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-28-2020
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-28-2020
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Gregory Wrightstone -​”We should use all of earth’s resources for the betterment of mankind, and do it as good stewards.”
Advanced Reactor Concepts (ARC) and Centrus Energy Sign Letter of Intent for HALEU Supply
Calfrac Announces Delay in Filing its Q1 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A
Akastor ASA: First Quarter Results 2020

Concho Resources Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

 April 28, 2020 - 4:35 PM EDT
Concho Resources Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

MIDLAND, Texas

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable June 26, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2020.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on safely and efficiently developing and producing oil and natural gas resources. We are working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Megan P. Hays
Vice President of Investor Relations & Public Affairs
432.685.2533

MEDIA
Mary T. Starnes
Manager of Public Affairs & Corporate Responsibility Strategy
432.221.0477

