Concho Resources Inc. Schedules First-Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call for Friday, May 1, 2020

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) will host a conference call on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:00 AM CT (9:00 AM ET) to discuss first-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce first-quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after close of trading.

Conference Call Information:

Dial-in: (844) 263-8298

Intl. dial-in: (478) 219-0007

Participant Passcode: 7526676

To access the live webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.concho.com. The replay will also be available on Concho’s website under the “Investors” section.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on safely and efficiently developing oil and natural gas resources. We are working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.

