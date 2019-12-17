Concho Resources Inc. Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results Conference Call for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) (the “Company” or “Concho”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 8:00 AM CT (9:00 AM ET) to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after close of trading.

Conference Call Information:

Dial-in: (844) 263-8298

Intl. dial-in: (478) 219-0007

Participant Passcode: 8389804

To access the live webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.concho.com. The replay will also be available on Concho’s website under the “Investors” section.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on safely and efficiently developing oil and natural gas resources. We are working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005813/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2019