LILLOIS, Belgium, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Systems SPRL has been nominated for the Challenge Innovation award by EDF Nuclear for introducing innovative solutions to condenser and heat exchanger performance issues at EDF Nuclear plants. The nomination arose from Conco's application of condenser Vacuum Leak Detection (VLD) at the EDF Fessenheim nuclear plant in June of 2019, in the first such project of its kind at an EDF nuclear plant. The treated condenser was returned to optimum performance after the VLD intervention. The EDF Innovation Awards will be announced later this spring.

Conco Systems SPRL is a qualified provider to EDF Nuclear, and Conco technology enables power plants, refineries and industrial production facilities to improve profitability, productivity and reliability through a uniquely integrated platform of products and services for the cleaning of condenser and heat exchanger tubes.

EDF is a French electric utility headquartered in Paris, France, with a diverse portfolio of generation capacity worldwide. EDF specializes in electricity, from engineering to generation to trading and transmission grids.

For more information about Conco Systems SPRL and our products and services, please visit our website at: www.concosystems.com/fr

Beth Foley-Saxon

Conco Services Corporation

530 Jones Street

Verona, PA 15147

Phone 412-828-1166

Fax 412-828-3336

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conco-systems-sprl-is-edf-nuclear-innovation-award-nominee-301029231.html

SOURCE Conco Services Corporation