19 hours ago
European natural gas storage inventories are at record-high levels at the end of winter
21 hours ago
Indonesia Energy Obtains Key Permit to Initiate its 2020 Drilling Campaign
23 hours ago
Thirteen suspected Covid-19 cases on Taqa North Sea platforms
23 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Grizzly Energy, LLC to offer for sale their 20 Well Package
1 day ago
Suncor Energy provides a corporate update including revised 2020 capital program, operating costs and production outlook
2 days ago
Laredo Petroleum Announces 2020 Capital Budget Reduction of 36% and Provides Operational and Hedging Updates

Conco Systems SPRL is EDF Nuclear Innovation Award Nominee

in Press Releases   by
 March 24, 2020 - 3:44 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
Conco Systems SPRL is EDF Nuclear Innovation Award Nominee

LILLOIS, Belgium, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Systems SPRL has been nominated for the Challenge Innovation award by EDF Nuclear for introducing innovative solutions to condenser and heat exchanger performance issues at EDF Nuclear plants. The nomination arose from Conco's application of condenser Vacuum Leak Detection (VLD) at the EDF Fessenheim nuclear plant in June of 2019, in the first such project of its kind at an EDF nuclear plant. The treated condenser was returned to optimum performance after the VLD intervention. The EDF Innovation Awards will be announced later this spring.

Conco Systems SPRL is a qualified provider to EDF Nuclear, and Conco technology enables power plants, refineries and industrial production facilities to improve profitability, productivity and reliability through a uniquely integrated platform of products and services for the cleaning of condenser and heat exchanger tubes.

EDF is a French electric utility headquartered in Paris, France, with a diverse portfolio of generation capacity worldwide. EDF specializes in electricity, from engineering to generation to trading and transmission grids.

For more information about Conco Systems SPRL and our products and services, please visit our website at: www.concosystems.com/fr

Beth Foley-Saxon
Conco Services Corporation
530 Jones Street
Verona, PA 15147
Phone 412-828-1166
Fax 412-828-3336
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conco-systems-sprl-is-edf-nuclear-innovation-award-nominee-301029231.html

SOURCE Conco Services Corporation


Source: PR Newswire (March 24, 2020 - 3:44 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice