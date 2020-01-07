January 7, 2020 - 5:29 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Connected Home of the Future, 2018-2019 Survey: Focus on Smart Energy Management, Unmet Needs, and Opportunities Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Home of the Future, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumers play a key role in driving various trends in the connected home energy industry. Their perceptions determine the success or failure of various initiatives and innovations in the market. This survey was designed to capture valuable insights regarding energy aspects and adoption trends associated with connected home solutions. The study offers an in-depth understanding of perspectives around the current and future adoption trends with regard to home energy management and IoT-enabled offerings. This is in addition to the demand drivers and preferred business models that will resonate with customers. More than 1,200 occupants/homeowners with home Internet access residing in rural, urban, and sub-urban areas across the US and Canada were included in this survey. They are all involved in the decision-making process for investments in consumer electronics and communication technologies for their residences. The response patterns are also broken up by regions for both the US and Canada to provide insights of how trends vary across these regions. The observations from this survey range across adoption trends, system/device control factors, brand perceptions, energy cost perceptions, and preferred delivery models for energy and related services with a special focus on the role of utilities. Respondents closely related to the perception of connected home to systems with high energy consumption. This was followed by systems/devices accessible over Wi-Fi such as connected security, entertainment systems, and appliances. The primary drivers of interest in connected homes were utility/energy/cost savings, followed by convenience and security. Energy costs are a high concern area for most respondents in both Canada and the US. Energy-saving investments made in this regard, however, have an expected payback period of one to two years, which was the most desirable payback period among respondents.



Research Highlights

An opportunity to understand the consumers' perceptions of connected home energy management and IoT-enabled offerings.

Insights to help assess the current state of adoption and unmet opportunities to address in the future.

Learning about homeowners' preferences, adoption criteria, key benefits, and technical barriers.

Perspectives on smart energy management needs, demand drivers, and preferred business models that will resonate with customers' needs. Key Issues Addressed How do homeowners/occupiers engage with smart energy solution providers today?

What motivates them to select some brands over others?

How satisfied are they with their current service providers?

How do they envision working with their service providers in the future? Key Topics Covered

1. Research Objectives and Methodology Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Respondent Profile - Age & Gender

Respondent Profile - Education, Employment, Marital Status

Respondent Profile - Residence: Area, Ownership, Type of Home

Respondent Profile - Household: No. of People, Income, Tariff

Respondent Profile - Decision Making and Connectivity 2. Summary of Key Findings Summary of Actions Taken to Reduce Energy Costs

Summary of Planned Actions to Reduce Energy Costs (Next 18 months)

Profile of Utility Programs

Various Energy-saving Measures

Home Energy Solution Benefits and Features 3. Perceptions of Energy costs Summary - Perceptions of Energy Costs

Degree of Concern about Energy Costs

Perceived Trend in Home Energy Costs (Vs. Past Year)

Belief in Ability to Manage Home Energy Costs 4. Control Device Details Summary - Control Device Details

Devices Used to Program the Switching of Lights

Devices Used to Program or Control the Thermostat

Most Preferred Device to Control the Thermostat 5. Satisfaction with Home Energy Solution Capabilities Summary - Satisfaction with Home Energy Solution Capabilities

Satisfaction with Home Energy Solution Capabilities 6. Perceived Impact of Various Solutions on Energy Savings Summary - Perceived Impact of Various Solutions on Energy Savings

Perceived Impact of Various Solutions on Energy Savings 7. The Ideal Home Energy Solution Summary - The Ideal Home Energy Solution

Most Motivating Benefits to Adopt Home Energy Solutions

Likelihood of Adopting the Ideal Home Energy Solution (with the Most Motivating Benefits)

Reasons for Lack of Interest in the Ideal Solution 8. Brand Consideration and Preference Summary - Brand Consideration and Preference

Home Energy Solution Brands

Brands to be Considered in the Next 12-24 Months

Brands' Share of Preference 9. Concerns about Home Energy Solution Adoption Summary - Concerns About Home Energy Solution Adoption

Concerns About Home Energy Management Solutions 10. Troubleshooting Mechanisms Summary - Troubleshooting Mechanisms

First Point of Contact in Case of System Malfunction

Types of System Malfunction Encountered

Connected Devices/Appliances That Malfunction Most Frequently

Actions to Facilitate Installation 11. Preferred Control Device Summary - Preferred Control Device

Device to Control Connected Home Energy Management Solutions

Most Preferred Control Device 12. Possible Providers of Home Energy Solutions and Proposed Delivery Models from Utilities Summary - Possible Providers of Home Energy Solutions and Proposed Delivery Models from Utilities

Possible Providers of Connected Home Energy Management Solutions

Most Preferred Providers of Connected Home Energy Management Solutions

Delivery Models for Energy Management Services

Inclusion of Energy Management Solution Fees in the Utility Bill and Preferred First Contact for Malfunctions

Willingness to Allow Utilities to Control Home Energy Consuming System

Connected Products that Utilities can be Allowed to Control

Preferred Timing of Control

Rebate Expectations for Program Participants 13. Connected Home Technology Adoption Trends Summary - Connected Home Technology Adoption Trends

Concept of a Connected Home - Key Characteristics

Connected Home Technology Adoption

Drivers of Interest in Connected Home Technology

Connected Products at Home

Connected Products Likely to Be Adopted in the Next 12 Months

Other Benefits of Home Energy Management Solutions For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llkle4 Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: GlobeNewswire PR (January 7, 2020 - 5:29 AM EST)News by QuoteMedia