Connected Home of the Future, 2018-2019 Survey: Focus on Smart Energy Management, Unmet Needs, and Opportunities

Consumers play a key role in driving various trends in the connected home energy industry. Their perceptions determine the success or failure of various initiatives and innovations in the market. This survey was designed to capture valuable insights regarding energy aspects and adoption trends associated with connected home solutions.
The study offers an in-depth understanding of perspectives around the current and future adoption trends with regard to home energy management and IoT-enabled offerings. This is in addition to the demand drivers and preferred business models that will resonate with customers.
More than 1,200 occupants/homeowners with home Internet access residing in rural, urban, and sub-urban areas across the US and Canada were included in this survey. They are all involved in the decision-making process for investments in consumer electronics and communication technologies for their residences. The response patterns are also broken up by regions for both the US and Canada to provide insights of how trends vary across these regions.
The observations from this survey range across adoption trends, system/device control factors, brand perceptions, energy cost perceptions, and preferred delivery models for energy and related services with a special focus on the role of utilities. Respondents closely related to the perception of connected home to systems with high energy consumption. This was followed by systems/devices accessible over Wi-Fi such as connected security, entertainment systems, and appliances.
The primary drivers of interest in connected homes were utility/energy/cost savings, followed by convenience and security. Energy costs are a high concern area for most respondents in both Canada and the US. Energy-saving investments made in this regard, however, have an expected payback period of one to two years, which was the most desirable payback period among respondents.
Research Highlights
An opportunity to understand the consumers' perceptions of connected home energy management and IoT-enabled offerings.
Insights to help assess the current state of adoption and unmet opportunities to address in the future.
Learning about homeowners' preferences, adoption criteria, key benefits, and technical barriers.
Perspectives on smart energy management needs, demand drivers, and preferred business models that will resonate with customers' needs.
Key Issues Addressed
How do homeowners/occupiers engage with smart energy solution providers today?
What motivates them to select some brands over others?
How satisfied are they with their current service providers?
How do they envision working with their service providers in the future?
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
Research Objectives
Research Methodology
Respondent Profile - Age & Gender
Respondent Profile - Education, Employment, Marital Status
Respondent Profile - Residence: Area, Ownership, Type of Home
Respondent Profile - Household: No. of People, Income, Tariff
Respondent Profile - Decision Making and Connectivity
2. Summary of Key Findings
Summary of Actions Taken to Reduce Energy Costs
Summary of Planned Actions to Reduce Energy Costs (Next 18 months)
Profile of Utility Programs
Various Energy-saving Measures
Home Energy Solution Benefits and Features
3. Perceptions of Energy costs
Summary - Perceptions of Energy Costs
Degree of Concern about Energy Costs
Perceived Trend in Home Energy Costs (Vs. Past Year)
Belief in Ability to Manage Home Energy Costs
4. Control Device Details
Summary - Control Device Details
Devices Used to Program the Switching of Lights
Devices Used to Program or Control the Thermostat
Most Preferred Device to Control the Thermostat
5. Satisfaction with Home Energy Solution Capabilities
Summary - Satisfaction with Home Energy Solution Capabilities
Satisfaction with Home Energy Solution Capabilities
6. Perceived Impact of Various Solutions on Energy Savings
Summary - Perceived Impact of Various Solutions on Energy Savings
Perceived Impact of Various Solutions on Energy Savings
7. The Ideal Home Energy Solution
Summary - The Ideal Home Energy Solution
Most Motivating Benefits to Adopt Home Energy Solutions
Likelihood of Adopting the Ideal Home Energy Solution (with the Most Motivating Benefits)
Reasons for Lack of Interest in the Ideal Solution
8. Brand Consideration and Preference
Summary - Brand Consideration and Preference
Home Energy Solution Brands
Brands to be Considered in the Next 12-24 Months
Brands' Share of Preference
9. Concerns about Home Energy Solution Adoption
Summary - Concerns About Home Energy Solution Adoption
Concerns About Home Energy Management Solutions
10. Troubleshooting Mechanisms
Summary - Troubleshooting Mechanisms
First Point of Contact in Case of System Malfunction
Types of System Malfunction Encountered
Connected Devices/Appliances That Malfunction Most Frequently
Actions to Facilitate Installation
11. Preferred Control Device
Summary - Preferred Control Device
Device to Control Connected Home Energy Management Solutions
Most Preferred Control Device
12. Possible Providers of Home Energy Solutions and Proposed Delivery Models from Utilities
Summary - Possible Providers of Home Energy Solutions and Proposed Delivery Models from Utilities
Possible Providers of Connected Home Energy Management Solutions
Most Preferred Providers of Connected Home Energy Management Solutions
Delivery Models for Energy Management Services
Inclusion of Energy Management Solution Fees in the Utility Bill and Preferred First Contact for Malfunctions
Willingness to Allow Utilities to Control Home Energy Consuming System
Connected Products that Utilities can be Allowed to Control
Preferred Timing of Control
Rebate Expectations for Program Participants
13. Connected Home Technology Adoption Trends
Summary - Connected Home Technology Adoption Trends
Concept of a Connected Home - Key Characteristics
Connected Home Technology Adoption
Drivers of Interest in Connected Home Technology
Connected Products at Home
Connected Products Likely to Be Adopted in the Next 12 Months
Other Benefits of Home Energy Management Solutions