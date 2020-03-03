ConocoPhillips Appoints Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) announced today that its board of directors has elected Mr. David T. Seaton and Mr. Al Walker to serve as board members.

Mr. Al Walker (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Seaton served as chief executive officer of Fluor Corporation from 2011 to 2019, and as chairman from 2012 to 2019. Mr. Seaton joined Fluor in 1985 and held numerous positions both in operations and sales globally during his tenure.

Mr. Seaton currently serves on the boards of The Mosaic Company and the National Association of Manufacturers. He is also chairman of the National Board of Governors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Mr. Walker served as president, chief executive officer and director of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from 2012 to 2019, and was chairman of the board from 2013 to 2019. He joined Anadarko in 2005 as senior vice president-finance and chief financial officer, later serving as president and chief operating officer before becoming chief executive officer in 2012.

Mr. Walker currently serves on the boards of BOK Financial Corporation and Health Care Services Corporation, is vice chairman and a member of the Executive Committee of the Business Council, and is chairman of the board of trustees of the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

“Both David and Al bring valuable expertise to the ConocoPhillips board of directors,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are pleased to add two new directors with such extensive experience leading global companies and deep understanding of the E&P industry. We look forward to benefiting from their knowledge and guidance.”

The appointment of Mr. Seaton and Mr. Walker increases the number of ConocoPhillips directors to 13, of which 12 are independent. Mr. Seaton and Mr. Walker will serve on the Public Policy Committee and Audit and Finance Committee of the ConocoPhillips board.

About ConocoPhillips

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 17 countries, $71 billion of total assets, and approximately 10,400 employees as of Dec. 31, 2019. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,305 MBOED for 2019, and proved reserves were 5.3 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2019. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE "SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

