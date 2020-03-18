ConocoPhillips Trims Capital Spending, Slows Its Share Repurchase Pace

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) announced that it would reduce its capital spending plan as well as its share repurchase activities in response to the recent plunge in crude oil prices. The company intends to trim its budget by $700 million, or about 10% below its prior guidance. It also plans to slow its share repurchase run rate from $750 million per quarter to $250 million per quarter, starting in the second quarter.

In commenting on the moves, CEO Ryan Lance stated in the press release that: "Our industry is clearly experiencing an unprecedented event brought about by simultaneous supply and demand shocks. The actions we are now taking reflect an acknowledgement of current events as well as uncertainty around the timing and path of a recovery."

Continue reading