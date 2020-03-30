CONSOL Operations Update at Bailey Mine and Response to COVID-19 Cases

CANONSBURG, Pa., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) provided the following update regarding operations at the Bailey Mine and its response to positive COVID-19 cases:

Late last week, we were made aware that two employees at the Bailey Mine tested positive for COVID-19. Both employees are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days. The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Mine Safety and Health Administration have been notified of the situation, and we are communicating with these agencies to ensure we take the requisite measures for the safety of our employees. The health and safety of our employees is paramount, and we have taken various precautions over the past few weeks to minimize risks.

However, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily curtail production at the Bailey Mine for a two-week period. We will perform a precautionary deep cleaning of the facilities while attempting to determine if any other employees were at risk from exposure. We will continue to monitor the issue closely in order to limit potential exposure to other employees, contractors, family members, and the community. Our Enlow Fork Mine, Harvey Mine and central Preparation Plant will continue operations at this time, in order to ensure a stable energy and electricity supply for all Americans.

