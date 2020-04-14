CONSOL Provides Operations Update at Pennsylvania Mining Complex

CANONSBURG, Pa., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) provided the following operational update today:

Resuming operations at Bailey Mine

On March 30th, we announced the temporary curtailment of production at the Bailey Mine due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19. As of April 13th, the workforce at the Bailey Mine has returned to a normal production schedule. Enhanced sanitization and social distancing measures, along with staggered shifts at the mine will continue to ensure the health and wellness of all personnel on site.

Over the past few weeks, we have taken several steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, their families and our communities, while working to minimize disruptions to operations.

Temporarily idling Enlow Fork Mine

Unfortunately, due to the weakness in coal demand and economic slowdown related to the pandemic, production at the Enlow Fork Mine will be temporarily idled at this time. We will assess and monitor the ever-changing situation in the global marketplace and will evaluate options continuously, as we navigate through the pandemic. As always, we intend to run our operations safely and compliantly, with our production based on market conditions and customer inventories.

About CONSOL Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Our flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of 3 large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~669 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~21 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann project, the company also controls approximately 1.5 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. Additional information regarding CONSOL Energy may be found at www.consolenergy.com.

About CONSOL Coal Resources LP

CONSOL Coal Resources is a master limited partnership formed in 2015 to manage and further develop all of CONSOL Energy Inc.'s (NYSE: CEIX) active coal operations in Pennsylvania. CCR's assets include a 25% undivided interest in, and operational control over, the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which consists of three underground mines - Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey - and related infrastructure. For its ownership interest, CCR has an effective annual production capacity of 7.1 million tons of high Btu North Appalachian thermal coal. More information is available on our website www.ccrlp.com.

Contacts:

Investor:

Mitesh Thakkar, (724) 416-8335

[email protected]

Media:

Zach Smith, (724) 416-8291

[email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenues, income and capital spending. When we use the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe strategy that involves risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Specific risks, contingencies and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and CEIX disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consol-provides-operations-update-at-pennsylvania-mining-complex-301039775.html

SOURCE CONSOL Energy Inc.; CONSOL Coal Resources LP