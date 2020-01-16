Consumers Energy Approves Nearly 400 Rebates for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Building Network Across Michigan

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today it has approved nearly 400 rebates for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at homes and in public locations across Michigan -- building the backbone of the state's infrastructure for drivers of emissions-free vehicles.

"We're confident that 2020 will be a milestone year for electric vehicles in Michigan as businesses and residents install charging stations with help from Consumers Energy's PowerMIDrive program," said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy's senior vice president for customer experience. "It will be important to see EV charging kick into high gear, making it easy for owners to power their electric vehicles quickly and reliably."

Consumers Energy started PowerMIDrive last year to promote electric vehicle ownership for the good of the planet and Michigan's economy. About 1.5 million electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in the last decade, and the Edison Electric Institute forecasts over 18 million electric vehicles will be on U.S. roads by 2030.

Consumers Energy has approved a total of 387 rebates for EV charging stations for homes, businesses, municipalities and multi-unit dwellings. Recipients receive payments after they install charging stations, and PowerMIDrive is still accepting rebate applications.

Rebates include 200 stations in public locations and another 24 "fast charging" stations that can power up most of a vehicle's battery in 30 minutes. The fast charging stations will be located throughout the Lower Peninsula and should be operating by the end of the year.

Counties that have received the most rebates for public locations are Kent (47 rebates), Kalamazoo (19), Genesee (14), Jackson (12) and Muskegon (11).

"The City of Gaylord is excited about its partnership with Consumers Energy to bring electric vehicle charging stations to our downtown," said Kim Awrey, Gaylord's assistant city manager. The city expects to install a fast charging station and a second public charging station by this spring.

"Without the support of Consumers Energy's PowerMIDrive Program and the State of Michigan, this valuable addition to our community would not be possible," Awrey said.

PowerMIDrive offers the following rebates:

RESIDENTIAL – Rebates worth $500 for installing eligible 240-volt chargers at homes.

Rebates worth for installing eligible 240-volt chargers at homes. PUBLIC – Rebates for 200 Level 2 vehicle chargers in public places and at workplaces, with a rebate of up to $5,000 per charger.

Rebates for 200 Level 2 vehicle chargers in public places and at workplaces, with a rebate of up to per charger. FAST CHARGERS – Rebates of up to $70,000 for 24 fast charging stations along highways and travel routes.

Consumers Energy also offers a website, ConsumersEnergy.com/carcompare, to help people compare the cost of a traditional gasoline engine to an electric version. The website offers comparisons with traditional gasoline and electric cars on the market today.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/organization-guest/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-approves-nearly-400-rebates-for-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-building-network-across-michigan-300988314.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy