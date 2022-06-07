5 hours ago
Oil settles up 1% on tight supply, U.S. crude at 13-week high
6 hours ago
Louisiana probes source of methane cloud spotted near pipelines
7 hours ago
India in talks to increase Russian oil imports from Rosneft
8 hours ago
Initiative launched to rank corporate climate claims using carbon offsets
9 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban
1 day ago
Business groups urge Biden administration to support domestic energy production, offshore leasing program

Continental Resources Inc. Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today

