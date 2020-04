April 24, 2020 - 10:47 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Continental Resources Shuts Wells, Halts Sales, Says Report Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR), the largest oil producer in North Dakota, has suspended drilling in its Bakken shale field and shut most wells, CNBC reports. Because of the recent rout in the oil market, the company has also notified some customers that it would not continue to supply the commodity at current prices. Continue reading





Source: Motley Fool (April 24, 2020 - 10:47 AM EDT)