Continental Resources To Announce First Quarter 2020 Results On Monday, May 11, 2020

 April 27, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT
Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") plans to announce first quarter 2020 results on Monday, May 11, 2020 before the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT). Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company's website at www.CLR.com or by phone:

Time and date: 

12 p.m. ET, Monday, May 11, 2020

Dial-in: 

1-888-317-6003

Intl. dial-in: 

1-412-317-6061

Conference ID: 

7881245

A replay of the call will be available for 14 days on the Company's website or by dialing:

Replay number: 

1-877-344-7529

Intl. replay: 

1-412-317-0088

Conference ID: 

10141773

The Company plans to publish a first quarter 2020 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com prior to the start of its conference call on Monday, May 11, 2020. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95419/continental_resources_logo.jpg

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. Lower 48 and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also has significant positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK plays. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2020, the Company will celebrate 53 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.     

Investor Contacts: 

Media Contact:

Rory Sabino 

Kristin Thomas

Vice President, Investor Relations 

Senior Vice President, Public Relations

405-234-9620 

405-234-9480

[email protected]

[email protected]



Lucy Guttenberger 


Investor Relations Analyst 


405-774-5878 


[email protected]  


 

SOURCE Continental Resources


Source: PR Newswire (April 27, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT)

