Contract Award for Jack-up ENERGY EMBRACER

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Offshore announces a contract award from Qatar Petroleum for the GustoMSC CJ46 jack-up unit, "Energy Embracer". The Energy Embracer was delivered from the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipyard in China to Northern Offshore in December 2018 and has since been warm stacked undergoing maintenance and inspections from the shipyard and OEM representatives. The drilling unit is expected to commence work offshore of Qatar in April 2020 for a period of two years plus options.

Chairman and CEO Dr. Yuanhui Sun stated, "We are very pleased to have contracted another high specification newbuild jack-up into the Middle East region. The contract for the Energy Embracer represents our third multi-year contract with Qatar Petroleum for work in the North Field offshore Qatar. This contract award is a significant milestone in the history of Northern Offshore as it successfully positions our fourth drilling unit into the market. These contracts provide Northern Offshore with fourteen rig-years of contract backlog and enable the company to further expand our fleet with additional newbuild jack-up rigs."

About Northern Offshore

Northern Offshore is a global offshore drilling company that has historically operated in various markets around the world including the North Sea, West Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. The company's fleet consists of one floating production vessel and four (4) high specification jack-up rigs. More information on Northern Offshore is available on the company's website at http://www.northernoffshore.com.

