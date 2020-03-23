9 hours ago
Laredo Petroleum Announces 2020 Capital Budget Reduction of 36% and Provides Operational and Hedging Updates
12 hours ago
China’s crude oil imports surpassed 10 million barrels per day in 2019
17 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Week Ahead – 3/23/2020
19 hours ago
Talos Energy Announces Additional Budget Reductions And Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
19 hours ago
DCP Midstream Announces distribution, capital, and cost reductions.
1 day ago
Coronavirus crisis could slow the rate of energy transition, Rystad says

Contura Announces Partial Draw Down of Revolving Credit Facility

in Finance / Press Releases   by
 March 23, 2020 - 5:18 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Contura Announces Partial Draw Down of Revolving Credit Facility

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today announced the Company has drawn down $57.5 million in principal amount under its revolving credit facility as a proactive, precautionary measure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects upon national and world economies.

"As we continue to take precautionary measures to reduce risk amid market disruption from the coronavirus, we—along with a number of other companies—chose to add some cash to the balance sheet to provide flexibility in these unprecedented times," said Andy Eidson, chief financial officer. "We will continue to monitor the situation as the global business community responds to and eventually begins to recover from the impacts of this public health crisis."

This borrowing occurred on Friday, March 20, 2020 under the Amended and Restated Asset-Based Revolving Credit Agreement, dated November 9, 2018. The $57.5 million in borrowed funds currently carry an interest rate of 3.25% and will mature on September 20, 2020.  At the time of borrowing, the Company also had an aggregate of approximately $120 million in outstanding letters of credit under the facility.

Contura intends to retain these funds in cash to preserve liquidity amid the growing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
[email protected]

Alex Rotonen, CFA
423.956.6882

MEDIA CONTACT
[email protected]

Emily O'Quinn
423.573.0369

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contura-announces-partial-draw-down-of-revolving-credit-facility-301028546.html

SOURCE Contura Energy, Inc.


Source: PR Newswire (March 23, 2020 - 5:18 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice