2 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-27-2020
8 hours ago
SDX Energy PLC Announces Notice of AGM
22 hours ago
Banks rush to rein in financing for oil firms
22 hours ago
Iraq Says Needs 4 Years to Wean Itself Off Iranian Energy Imports
23 hours ago
It’s not all doom and gloom for Natural Gas
1 day ago
ExxonMobil to produce medical-grade sanitizer for COVID-19 response

COPEL – Form 20-F

in Press Releases   by
 April 27, 2020 - 9:48 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts





COPEL - Form 20-F

CURITIBA, Brasil, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its annual Form 20-F for fiscal year 2019 on April 27, 2020, in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The file can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Copel's website at ir.copel.com.

Additionally, shareholders, investors or interested parties may receive a printed copy of the financial statements free of charge by contacting the Investor Relations Department in advance at +55 (41) 3331-4011 or by e-mail at [email protected].

Contacts: Investor Relations – COPEL

Phone: +55 (41) 3331-4011

E-mail:[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copel--form-20-f-301047560.html

SOURCE COPEL


Source: PR Newswire (April 27, 2020 - 9:48 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice