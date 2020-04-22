Cosmo Oil Adopts SAP® Ariba® Solutions for Procurement Efficiency

360 Feed Wire

SAP NEWSBYTE — April 22, 2020 — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today that Japanese petrochemical company Cosmo Oil Co. Ltd. has rolled out SAP® Ariba® solutions to help it more efficiently procure indirect materials.

As a core business within Cosmo Energy Group, Cosmo Oil functions as the Group’s supply division, procuring crude oil and managing the production, import, export and logistics for petroleum products and petrochemical products.

Cosmo Oil aims to reinforce its competitiveness by elevating its expertise and technological prowess in petroleum refining and R&D, and by creating alliances with other companies. The company is also exploring digital technologies and the transformation of its indirect materials procurement to help it meet its efficiency goals.

Cosmo Oil decided to adopt SAP Ariba solutions for better insight into its spend data in order to realize more strategic procurement and purchasing, reinforce supplier and sourcing management functions, facilitate expansions with other sites of operation, and standardize procurement processes across the company — all while driving to an intuitive, convenient user experience.

Following the successful rollout of SAP Ariba solutions in December 2019, Cosmo Oil has now eliminated the formerly individualized and customized workflows of its procurement function by standardizing these processes end-to-end across the business. The ability to approve procurement and purchasing workflows from outside the office equips Cosmo Oil with the tools to promote remote work globally.

Looking ahead, Cosmo Oil hopes to further optimize costs and its selection process for suppliers by using the data and intelligence from SAP Ariba solutions.

For more information, check out the SAP Ariba website.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media contact:

Geraldine Lim, SAP, +1 (415) 418-0945, [email protected], PT

SAP Press Room; [email protected]