 May 14, 2020
Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Dividend Payment Set at $0.08 per Share

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta") today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on July 10, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 26, 2020.

About Covanta
Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions.  Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy ("WtE") facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 500,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

 

