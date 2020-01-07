Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP Elects Four Attorneys to Firm Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, an award-winning full-service law firm focused on real estate in the United States, proudly announces the promotions of Daniel M. Engler , Linda C. Klein , Cathy T. Moses, and Jake Storms to partner. These four new partners strengthen and broaden Cox, Castle & Nicholson’s already robust real estate expertise.



“We are proud to announce the election of four of our highly accomplished attorneys to our partnership – a decision that will enhance our firm’s strategic growth and position as one of the nation’s leading firms dedicated to serving all segments of the real estate industry,” said Mario Camara , senior partner on Cox, Castle & Nicholson’s Management Committee. “Each of these individuals has demonstrated the highest caliber of professional achievement and has earned the deep respect of clients, peers and colleagues – qualities that underscore our firm’s commitment to delivering best-in-class legal services.”

Daniel M. Engler’s practice focuses on the buying, selling, leasing, and development of real property. He joined the firm in 2012 and is a member of Cox, Castle & Nicholson’s San Francisco Real Estate and Renewable Energy Development team. Engler’s expertise spans the residential, commercial, mixed-use, healthcare and renewable energy sectors, and he regularly represents clients in complex real estate transactions and land use and entitlement matters.

Engler sits on NAIOP San Francisco Bay Area Chapter’s Government Affairs Committee, the Urban Land Institute’s San Francisco Sustainability Committee, and the Bay Area Council’s Housing Committee. Engler graduated magna cum laude and Order of the Coif from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University.

Linda C. Klein’s practice focuses on land use entitlement and litigation, with extensive expertise in the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), and in particular air quality and greenhouse gas issues. Since joining Cox, Castle & Nicholson’s Land Use and Natural Resources team in 2011, she has helped the firm successfully entitle numerous projects in the Bay Area, including the Oak Knoll community in Oakland and Fortinet’s newest building in Sunnyvale. With an architectural background, she provides entitlement clients practical solutions to the most complex development and zoning matters. She also has helped litigate a number of CEQA cases, including several in the California Supreme Court.

Klein is an active member of the California Association of Environmental Professionals (AEP) and the San Francisco chapter of Urban Land Institute, where she sits on the Policy & Practice Committee. She earned her Juris Doctor from UCLA School of Law, graduating Order of the Coif, her Master of Architecture from Yale School of Architecture, and bachelor's degrees in art and art history and civil engineering from Rice University, magna cum laude in both. After law school, she served as a law clerk to the Honorable Sandra S. Ikuta of the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Cathy T. Moses joined Cox, Castle & Nicholson’s Litigation team as senior counsel in 2017. Her experience spans a wide range of business and real estate litigation matters, including business torts, contracts, partnership disputes, and employment litigation. She has achieved successful outcomes for the firm’s clients at all stages of litigation, including pre-litigation negotiations, dispositive motion practice, trial, and appeal.

Outside of the office, she serves on the board of directors of the Constitutional Rights Foundation Orange County. She graduated magna cum laude and Order of the Coif from the University of Michigan Law School, and earned her bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in history and literature from Harvard University. After graduating from law school, she served as a law clerk to The Honorable M. Margaret McKeown of the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. From 2011 to 2012, she served as a Trial Attorney with the United States Department of Justice, Civil Division, Commercial Litigation Branch, in Washington, D.C.

Jake Storms has played a key role in the expansion of Cox, Castle & Nicholson’s renewable energy practice since joining the firm in 2015, where he is a member of the firm’s San Francisco Real Estate and Renewable Energy Development team. Storms is an experienced energy attorney advising developers, lenders and tax equity investors on a broad range of renewable/alternative energy projects, including some of the largest utility-scale solar installations in California and across the United States. Outside of energy, he focuses on project development and the acquisition, disposition and development of real property for a variety of industries, including healthcare, conservation and mitigation lands and mixed-use projects.

Storms is a member of the San Francisco Bar Association and the Napa County Bar Association. Previously, he sat on the advisory board for the California Environmental Law and Policy Center at the University of California, Davis School of Law, as well as the Native American Resources and Renewable, Alternative and Distributed Energy Resources committees for the American Bar Association. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of California, Davis School of Law.

Dan Engler, Linda Klein and Jake Storms practice out of the firm’s San Francisco office. Cathy Moses is based in the firm’s Orange County office.

About Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP delivers strategic legal counsel and services to developers, public agencies, energy companies, lenders, investors, joint ventures, pension funds, landlords, tenants, corporations, high net-worth individuals and others in the management of their complex real estate, business and litigation challenges. Founded in 1968, the firm has more than 130 attorneys in offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.coxcastle.com . Follow the firm on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

COX, CASTLE &

NICHOLSON LLP

Megan Weinsten

310-284-2177

[email protected]

IDEA HALL

Alvina Olivier

714-263-8742

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7eadb254-a8d8-4149-bbb8-90b547d45cf1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23a3e378-b3e7-4dd3-a7f7-bc4f4523a8f8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a0429b1-638c-48c6-8db1-ae38d3965165

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a26ef7d3-8c47-43be-a0fb-548c853ac857