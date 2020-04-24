6 hours ago
Historic plunge in oil to NEGATIVE $37, WTI!?!?
11 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-24-2020
17 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-24-2020
18 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: TenEx Technologies -Saving oilfield impact on the environment, and CapEx, is more than a requirement – It’s demanded.
18 hours ago
Natural Gas rebound poised for recovery before crude oil: Why the market has priced electricity and liquid fuel demand into commodity prices
19 hours ago
Azarga Uranium Well Positioned to Benefit from Nuclear Fuel Working Group Plans to Revive and Strengthen U.S. Uranium Mining Industry

CPFL Energia files 2019 20-F Form Annual Report with the SEC

in Press Releases   by
 April 24, 2020 - 5:51 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

CPFL Energia files 2019 20-F Form Annual Report with the SEC

CAMPINAS, Brazil, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPFL Energia (B3: CPFE3) announces that its 2019 20-F Form annual report has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2020 and is available on the company's Investor Relations website (www.cpfl.com.br/ir).

Investors can receive a printed copy of the report, free of charge, including the complete audited financial statements, by requesting it from CPFL Energia's Investor Relations Area, through the contacts below.

Investor Relations
Phone: 55 19 3756-6082 / 8458
Facsimile: 55 19 3756-6089
E-mail: [email protected] 
Site: www.cpfl.com.br/ir

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpfl-energia-files-2019-20-f-form-annual-report-with-the-sec-301047100.html

SOURCE CPFL Energia S.A.


Source: PR Newswire (April 24, 2020 - 5:51 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice