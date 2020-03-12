CR Wall Acquires Foothills Industrial Products

CAMBRIDGE, ON, March 12, 2020 /CNW/ - C.R. Wall & Company Incorporated (CR Wall) today announced the acquisition of Foothills Industrial Products (Foothills), further strengthening CR Wall's ability to deliver world-class products and services to natural gas distribution and transmission customers across Canada.

Headquartered in Calgary, AB, Foothills will serve as CR Wall's first permanent location in Western Canada and complements the company's growth strategy as it aims to provide a wider range of products across its entire customer base.

"We are very much looking forward to the amazing growth opportunities and what they in turn will mean for our customers," said Sam Schneider, President & CEO of CR Wall. "We are excited to combine these two amazing organizations into an integrated team of professionals with valuable skill sets and expertise. The synergies created by this acquisition will have positive impacts for both our customers, our suppliers and our employees."

CR Wall and Foothills are recognized and trusted by customers across Canada. Both teams deliver a high level of technical knowledge and experience that customers have come to rely on. It is this focus that makes this acquisition ideal for both organizations in order to accelerate growth while maintaining the focus on the customer and their needs.

About CR Wall:

Founded in 1981, CR Wall is the preferred supplier of measurement, regulation, control, operations and personal safety products for the Canadian natural gas industry. Committed to innovation, CR Wall ensures its customers have the right products and services designed to improve performance, increase safety, minimize training, lower costs, protect the environment and enhance daily operations. www.crwall.com



About Foothills Industrial Products:

Located in Calgary, AB, Foothills Industrial Products was founded over 60 years ago to fulfill the needs of the emerging energy industry in Western Canada. Partnering with leading manufacturers, customers choose Foothills for their dependability, focus on continuous improvement and reliability of the products they represent.

