14 hours ago
Natural Gas rebound poised for recovery before crude oil: Why the market has priced electricity and liquid fuel demand into commodity prices
14 hours ago
Historic plunge in oil to NEGATIVE $37, WTI!?!?
1 day ago
Historic plunge in oil to NEGATIVE $37, WTI!?!?
1 day ago
Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 8, 2020
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-24-2020
2 days ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-24-2020

 April 25, 2020 - 4:11 PM EDT
Cratering Oil Prices Are Forcing U.S. Producers to Take Drastic Actions to Survive

Crude oil prices have crashed and burned this year. At one point this week, the U.S. oil price benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), plummeted into negative territory as price speculators raced to unload positions before they had to take delivery of physical oil they couldn't store because the country is running out of space. The industry's oversupply issue is forcing producers to take extreme measures.  

One step a growing number of U.S. producers are taking is shutting down some of their oil pumps. Because storage space is at a premium, it's less of a financial burden to keep oil underground than to pump it into the country's oversaturated market.

Image source: Getty Images.

Source: Motley Fool (April 25, 2020 - 4:11 PM EDT)

