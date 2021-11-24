30 mins ago
Analysis: Biden’s oil reserves bet mixes China outreach with appeal to U.S. voters
1 hour ago
Oil prices are headed for $100 despite U.S. efforts to release reserves, analyst says
2 hours ago
Price impact from oil reserves release unlikely to last long- JP Morgan
3 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 1.0 million barrels
3 hours ago
OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Russia consider pausing oil production increases -WSJ
21 hours ago
Biden oil reserve release an ‘ineffectual band aid’ that won’t replace domestic production, critics say

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 1.0 million barrels

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / EIA News That Matters / Popular 2   by

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of November 19, 2021

 

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.0 million barrels from the previous week.  At 434.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of November 19, 2021.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending November 19, 2021

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.6 million barrels per day during the week ending November 19, 2021, which was 243,000  barrels per day more than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 88.6% of their operable capacity last week.

  • Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10.1 million barrels per day.
  • Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.8 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.4 million barrels per day last week, increased by 245,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.2 million barrels per day, 18.5% more than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 483,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 332,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

  • Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 0.6 million barrels from last week and are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Finished gasoline inventories increased and blending components inventories decreased last week.
  • Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 2.0 million barrels  from last week and are about 8% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 1.0 million barrels last week and are about 13% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 6.0 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.7 million barrels per day, up by 7.0% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks:

  • Motor gasoline product supplied averaged 9.3 million barrels per day, up by 11.5% from the same period last year.
  • Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.2 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, up by 3.0% from the same period last year.
  • Jet fuel product supplied was up 40.4% compared with the same four-week period last year.

 

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.