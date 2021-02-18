32 mins ago
EnerCom Exclusive: Has the time come to eliminate hydrolic fracturing and change how we drill the reservoir?
2 hours ago
Dutch court rules oil giant Shell must cut carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 in landmark case
3 hours ago
Suncor Energy aims for net-zero emission target by 2050
4 hours ago
Exxon scrambles to prevent dissident board takeover as fight nears apex
5 hours ago
Canada’s top pension funds boost investments in high-carbon oil sands
5 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 1.7 million barrels

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 7.3 million barrels

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / EIA News That Matters / Popular 2   by

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of February 12, 2021

 

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 7.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 461.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of February 12, 2021.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending February 12, 2021

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 14.8 million barrels per day during the week ending February 12, 2021, which was 27,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 83.1% of their operable capacity last week.

  • Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.0 million barrels per day.
  • Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.6 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.9 million barrels per day last week increased by 41,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.8 million barrels per day, 13.0% less than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 670,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 362,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

  • Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 0.7 million barrels last week and are about 1% above the five year average for this time of year.
  • Finished gasoline and blending components inventories both increased last week.
  • Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 3.4 million last week and are about 6% above the five year average for this time of year.
  • Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 2.9 million barrels last week and are about 9% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 15.1 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 19.8 million barrels per day, down by 2.4% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks:

  • Motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.0 million barrels per day, down by 9.9% from the same period last year.
  • Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.3 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, up by 10.2% from the same period last year.
  • Jet fuel product supplied was down 30.5% compared with the same four-week period last year.

 

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.