U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 0.7 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of May 8, 2020

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 531.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 11% above the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of May 8, 2020.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending May 8, 2020

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 12.4 million barrels per day during the week ending May 8, 2020, which was 0.6 million barrels per day less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 67.9% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 7.5 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.9 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.4 million barrels per day last week up by 321,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.3 million barrels per day, 26.1% less than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 486,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 193,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 3.5 million barrels last week and are about 9% above the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline inventories increased while blending components inventories decreased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels last week and are about 16% above the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories increased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are about 15% above the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased last week by 0.5 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 15.5 million barrels per day, down by 22.8% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: