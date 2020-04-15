U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 19.2 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of April 10, 2020

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 19.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 503.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% above the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of April 10, 2020.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending April 10, 2020

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 12.7 million barrels per day during the week ending April 10, 2020, which was 1.0 million barrels per day less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 69.1% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 5.9 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.9 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.7 million barrels per day last week down by 194,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.9 million barrels per day, 8.4% less than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 402,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 313,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 4.9 million barrels last week and are about 12% above the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline and blending components inventories both increased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories increased by 6.3 million barrels last week and are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are about 18% above the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories increased last week by 27.2 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 16.4 million barrels per day, down by 18.5% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: