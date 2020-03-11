U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 7.7 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of March 6, 2020

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 7.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 451.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of March 6, 2020.

Click the above picture to view EnerCom’s interactive dashboard

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending March 6, 2020

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.7 million barrels per day during the week ending March 6, 2020, which was 5,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 86.4% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10.0 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 4.7 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.4 million barrels per day last week up by 174,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.4 million barrels per day, 6.5% less than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 710,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 308,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 5.0 million barrels last week and are about 1% above the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline and blending components inventories both decreased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 6.4 million barrels last week and are about 10% below the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 2.9 million barrels last week and are about 34% above the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased last week by 7.6 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.7 million barrels per day, down by 1.1% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: