U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 6.6 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of February 5, 2021

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 6.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 469.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% above the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of February 5, 2021.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending February 5, 2021

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 14.8 million barrels per day during the week ending February 5, 2021, which was 152,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 83.0% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 8.7 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 4.7 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.9 million barrels per day last week decreased by 0.7 million barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.9 million barrels per day, 12.0% less than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 657,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 356,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 4.3 million barrels last week and are about 0% below the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline and blending components inventories both increased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 1.7 million last week and are about 7% above the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 4.5 million barrels last week and are about 9% below the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 11.2 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 19.5 million barrels per day, down by 5.8% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: