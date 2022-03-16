U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 4.3 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of March 11, 2022

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 415.9million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 12% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of March 11, 2022.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending March 11, 2022

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.6 million barrels per day during the week ending March 11, 2022, which was 224,00 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 90.4% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 4.9 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.4 million barrels per day last week, increased by 76,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.3 million barrels per day, 15.7% more than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 531,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 222,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 3.6 million barrels from last week and are at the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline inventories increased while blending components inventories decreased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories increased by 0.3 million barrels from last week and are about 16% below the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are about 25% below the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 3.6 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 21.0 million barrels per day, up by 12.2% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: