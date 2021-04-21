29 seconds ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 0.6 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of April 16, 2021

 

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 493.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 1% above the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of April 16, 2021.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending April 16, 2021

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 14.8 million barrels per day during the week ending April 16, 2021, which was 286,000 thousand  barrels per day more than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 85.0% of their operable capacity last week.

  • Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.
  • Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.6 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.4 million barrels per day last week decreased by 448,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.9 million barrels per day, 5.0% more than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 1.1 million barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 162,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

  • Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 0.1 million barrels from last week and are about 3% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Finished gasoline inventories decreased while blending components inventories increased last week.
  • Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 1.1 million last week and are about 2% above the five year average for this time of year.
  • Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 0.1 million barrels last week and are about 18% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 3.6 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 19.7 million barrels per day, up by 30.7% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks:

  • Motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.9 million barrels per day, up by 61.5% from the same period last year.
  • Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 3.9 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, up by 15.9% from the same period last year.
  • Jet fuel product supplied was down 62.9% compared with the same four-week period last year.

 

