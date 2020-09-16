2 mins ago
in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / EIA News That Matters

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of September 11, 2020

 

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 4.4 million barrels- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 496.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 14% above the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of September 11, 2020.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending September 11, 2020

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 13.5 million barrels per day during the week ending September 11, 2020, which was 0.7 million barrels per day more than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 75.8% of their operable capacity last week.

  • Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 8.8 million barrels per day.
  • Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 4.4 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.0 million barrels per day last week decreased by 416,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.3 million barrels per day, 20.1% less than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 600,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 112, 000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

  • Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 0.4 million barrels last week and are about 3% above the five year average for this time of year.
  • Finished gasoline inventories decreased while blending components inventories increased last week.
  • Distillate fuel inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels last week and are about 22% above the five year average for this time of year.
  • Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 1.2 million barrels last week and are about 9% above the five year average for this time of year.
  • Total commercial petroleum inventories increased last week by 4.3 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 18.1 million barrels per day, down by 15.5% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks:

  • Motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.7 million barrels per day, down by 8.7% from the same period last year.
  • Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 3.6 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, down by 9.1% from the same period last year.
  • Jet fuel product supplied was down 45.6% compared with the same four-week period last year.
