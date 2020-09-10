U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.0 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of September 4, 2020

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 500.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 14% above the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of September 4, 2020.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending September 4, 2020

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 12.8 million barrels per day during the week ending September 4, 2020, which was 1.1 million barrels per day less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 71.8% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 8.9 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.4 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.4 million barrels per day last week increased by 0.5 million barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.5 million barrels per day, 17.9% less than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 574,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 160, 000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 3.0 million barrels last week and are about 3% above the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline and blending components inventories both decreased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels last week and are about 20% above the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories increased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are about 12% above the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased last week by 3.4 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 18.1 million barrels per day, down by 16.0% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: