U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 8.0 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of April 30, 2021

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 8.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 485.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of April 30, 2021.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending April 30, 2021

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.2 million barrels per day during the week ending April 30, 2021, which was 225,000 thousand barrels per day more than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 86.5% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.1 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.5 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.5 million barrels per day last week decreased by 1.2 million barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.8 million barrels per day,7.8% more than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 1.0 million barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 169,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 0.7 million barrels from last week and are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline inventories decreased while blending components inventories increased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 2.9 million last week and are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories increased by 0.5 million barrels last week and are about 19% below the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 5.6 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 19.8 million barrels per day, up by 34.2% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: