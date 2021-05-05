44 mins ago
Paramount Resources Ltd. announces Q1 2021 results, increased production guidance, preliminary 2022 guidance, fully funded Wapiti ccceleration and $77 million non-core disposition
2 hours ago
Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for April 2021
3 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 8.0 million barrels
21 hours ago
Registration is open for The Oil & Gas Conference®, August 15-18, 2021 in Denver, Colorado
21 hours ago
Yellen says interest rates may need to rise to stop economy from overheating
22 hours ago
Oil giant Saudi Aramco beats estimates with 30% hike in first-quarter profit

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 8.0 million barrels

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / EIA News That Matters / Popular 2   by

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of April 30, 2021

 

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 8.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 485.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of April 30, 2021.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending April 30, 2021

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.2 million barrels per day during the week ending April 30, 2021, which was 225,000 thousand  barrels per day more than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 86.5% of their operable capacity last week.

  • Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.1 million barrels per day.
  • Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.5 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.5 million barrels per day last week decreased by 1.2 million barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.8 million barrels per day,7.8% more than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 1.0 million barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 169,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

  • Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 0.7 million barrels from last week and are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Finished gasoline inventories decreased while blending components inventories increased last week.
  • Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 2.9 million last week and are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Propane/propylene inventories increased by 0.5 million barrels last week and are about 19% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 5.6 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 19.8 million barrels per day, up by 34.2% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks:

  • Motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.9 million barrels per day, up by 56.2% from the same period last year.
  • Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.1 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, up by 35.0% from the same period last year.
  • Jet fuel product supplied was up 101.0% compared with the same four-week period last year.

 

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.