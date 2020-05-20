U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 5.0 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of May 15, 2020

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 5.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 526.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 10% above the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of May 15, 2020.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending May 15, 2020

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 12.9 million barrels per day during the week ending May 15, 2020, which was 0.5 million barrels per day more than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 69.4% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 7.2 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.8 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.2 million barrels per day last week down by 194,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.4 million barrels per day, 24.6% less than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 526,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 322,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 2.8 million barrels last week and are about 10% above the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline and blending components inventories both increased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories increased by 3.8 million barrels last week and are about 19% above the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories increased by 1.1 million barrels last week and are about 14% above the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories increased last week by 5.0 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 16.1 million barrels per day, down by 19.0% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: