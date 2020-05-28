U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 7.9 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of May 22, 2020

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 7.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 534.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 13% above the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of May 22, 2020.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending May 22, 2020

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 13.0 million barrels per day during the week ending May 22, 2020, which was 87,000 thousand barrels per day more than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 71.3% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 7.2 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.8 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 7.2 million barrels per day last week increased by 2.0 million barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.9 million barrels per day, 16.4% less than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 292,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 155,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 0.7 million barrels last week and are about 10% above the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline decreased while blending components inventories increased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories increased by 5.5 million barrels last week and are about 24% above the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories increased by 1.5 million barrels last week and are about 13% above the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories increased last week by 14.9 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 16.2 million barrels per day, down by 20.1 from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: