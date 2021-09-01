1 min ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 7.2 million barrels
18 hours ago
REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!
19 hours ago
Pemex presses forward with money-losing U.S. refinery purchase
20 hours ago
Biden suspects “unlawful” oil and gas mergers are behind higher gasoline prices
21 hours ago
Oil prices near biggest monthly loss since October before OPEC meets
22 hours ago
Column: Hedge fund oil selling runs its course: Kemp

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of August 27, 2021

 

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 7.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 425.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of August 27, 2021.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending August 27, 2021

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.9 million barrels per day during the week ending August 27, 2021, which was 133,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 91.3% of their operable capacity last week.

  • Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.9 million barrels per day.
  • Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 4.8 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.3 million barrels per day last week up by 183,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.3 million barrels per day, 13.9% more than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 1.1 million barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 364,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

  • Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels from last week and are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Finished gasoline and blending components inventories both increased last week.
  • Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 1.7 million last week and are about 9% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Propane/propylene inventories increased by 0.5 million barrels last week and are about 20% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 13.6 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 21.4 million barrels per day, up by 17.1% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks:

  • Motor gasoline product supplied averaged 9.5 million barrels per day, up by 6.9% from the same period last year.
  • Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.1 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, up by 10.4% from the same period last year.
  • Jet fuel product supplied was up 51.7% compared with the same four-week period last year.

 

