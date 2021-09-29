29 mins ago
Exclusive: Digitizing the Oilfield Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference
1 hour ago
Exclusive: Carbon Capture Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference
2 hours ago
Biden demands OPEC boost oil production amid rising gas prices
2 hours ago
Exclusive: Penn Virginia Corporation at The Oil & Gas Conference
3 hours ago
Exclusive-U.S. has reached out to China about cutting oil imports from Iran, officials say
3 hours ago
Exclusive: Women in Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 4.6 million barrels

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / EIA News That Matters / Popular 2   by

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of September 24, 2021

 

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 418.5million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of September 24, 2021.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending September 24, 2021

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.4 million barrels per day during the week ending September 24, 2021, which was 67,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 88.1% of their operable capacity last week.

  • Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.9 million barrels per day.
  • Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 4.6 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.6 million barrels per day last week, increased by 87,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.1 million barrels per day, 18.7% more than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 989,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 300,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

  • Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 0.2 million barrels from last week and are about 3% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Finished gasoline inventories decreased while blending components inventories increased last week.
  • Distillate fuel inventories increased by 0.4 million last week and are about 12% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Propane/propylene inventories increased by 2.6 million barrels last week and are about 19% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Total commercial petroleum inventories increased by 10.9 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.4 million barrels per day, up by 13.7% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks:

  • Motor gasoline product supplied averaged 9.2 million barrels per day, up by 8.5% from the same period last year.
  • Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.0 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, up by 12.3% from the same period last year.
  • Jet fuel product supplied was up 64.0% compared with the same four-week period last year.

 

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.