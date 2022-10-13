7 hours ago
U.S. shale’s debt detox is a huge win for shareholders
8 hours ago
BlackRock is ready to invest In U.S. energy pipelines
9 hours ago
Canadian oil prices collapse despite having plenty of pipelines to move it
10 hours ago
Goldman Sachs: Hydrogen generation could grow into $1 trillion per year market
11 hours ago
Analysis: Saudi oil power play bruises U.S. ties but won’t break them
12 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 125 Bcf

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 9.9 million barrels

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / EIA News That Matters / Popular 2   by

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of October 7, 2022

 

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 9.9 million barrels from the previous week.  At 439.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 1% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of October 7, 2022.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending October 7, 2022

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.7 million barrels per day during the week ending October 7, 2022, which was 279,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 89.9% of their operable capacity last week.

  • Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels per day.
  • Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.9 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.1 million barrels per day last week, increased by 0.1 million barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.4 million barrels per day, 2.5% less than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 699,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 79,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

  • Total motor gasoline inventories increased 2.0 million barrels from last week and are at 8% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Finished gasoline inventories decreased while blending components inventories increased last week.
  • Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 4.9 million barrels  from last week and are about 23% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Propane/propylene inventories increased 1.1 million barrels from last week and are 1% above the five year average for this time of year.
  • Total commercial petroleum inventories increased by 8.0 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.0 million barrels per day, down by 3.8% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks:

  • Motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.7 million barrels per day, down by 5.5% from the same period last year.
  • Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.0 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, down by 3.8% from the same period last year.
  • Jet fuel product supplied was up 3.4% compared with the same four-week period last year.

 

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.