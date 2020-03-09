7 hours ago
Talos Energy To Postpone Analyst And Investor Event
8 hours ago
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides Operational Update
13 hours ago
Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures fall as crude oil prices plunge 30% on price-war fears
19 hours ago
Asian shares slammed in panicked trade, oil prices crash
3 days ago
Commodities Corner: OPEC+ oil-deal failure may lead to $30 oil prices

Crude Oil Prices Crater as Saudi Arabia Kicks of a Price War

 March 9, 2020 - 8:55 AM EDT
Crude Oil Prices Crater as Saudi Arabia Kicks of a Price War

Oil prices are crashing today. At one point, crude oil prices were down more than 30%. While prices have bounced off those lows, they were down more than 20% at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday. 

Crude prices tumbled last week following the collapse of a deal between Russia and members of OPEC to reduce their production by an additional 1.5 million barrels per day. Russia, however, resisted the further cuts.

Image source: Getty Images.

Source: Motley Fool (March 9, 2020 - 8:55 AM EDT)

