2 hours ago
Just a speed bump? Oil has taken a dive, but Goldman is still bullish
3 hours ago
Carbon capture is expected to play a pivotal role in the race to net zero emissions. But not everyone agrees
4 hours ago
China’s oil imports from Saudi Arabia fall 19% in June, remains top supplier
5 hours ago
Oil rebounds as market seizes on discounted prices
6 hours ago
Pandemic recovery to push emissions to all-time high – IEA
7 hours ago
Halliburton eyes multi-year up-cycle for oil markets as activity picks up

Crude oil remains under pressure, and the risk of further decline is probably not over

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.