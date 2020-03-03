CS Energy Receives Safety Commendation from the United States Air Force’s McGuire Air Force Base

EDISON, N.J., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Energy, LLC, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage and emerging energy industries, is proud to announce it recently received a commendation for safety from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The honor is the latest in a list of recognition regarding CS Energy's thorough safety standards.

Located southeast of Trenton, New Jersey, the joint military base is the only tri-service base in the United States Department of Defense. CS Energy provided turnkey EPC services on the Base for a 14.4 MW utility-scale solar project that is owned by Con Edison Development. After an unannounced site inspection by the Bases' Safety Office, a Safety Specialist for the 87 Air Base Wing (87ABW) awarded safety coins to the CS Energy onsite project management team to recognize their commitment to maintaining a safe work environment.

"Our commitment to safety is always a top priority on our job sites," said Matthew Skidmore, CEO of CS Energy. "We care deeply about the health and well-being of our employees, and want to ensure they are given the safest possible situation in which to work. It means a great deal to be commended for our safety standards and procedures at Joint Base."

This is CS Energy's second time executing a solar installation at the Joint Base, having EPC-ed a 16.5 MW solar project on the base in 2017. Military bases can be complex clients for EPCs, as their regulations are often more stringent regarding safety, quality and security. Since safety is a top priority for CS Energy, the company has developed rigorous safety standards; even more rigorous than those established by the military base. At CS Energy, safety requirements include all site staff and contractors receiving onboarding orientation and safety training, weekly toolbox trainings for all work crews, and as well as daily regulatory and safety audits. Additional assessments, meetings, and audits are also required. In total, CS Energy has installed more than 80 MW of solar energy arrays on U.S. military bases across the globe.

This is not the first time CS Energy has been recognized for its high safety standards. In 2019, the company earned the Division of Public Safety Certificate – Citation of Merit from the State of New Jersey, Department of Labor and Workforce Development, for its accomplishments in the prevention of workplace injury and illness. CS Energy has gone four years without a recordable injury to an employee, an achievement only possible for companies with strong leadership, rigorous standards, and a long history of construction management expertise.

About CS Energy

CS Energy, LLC (formerly Conti Solar, LLC) is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled them to successfully design and install close to 1 GW of solar projects since their early initiatives in 2004. CS Energy's leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares Infrastructure and Power with a minority position retained by The Conti Group, CS Energy is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial resources to be a trusted, long-term partner.

