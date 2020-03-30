|
CUI Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Continues Transformation into Diversified Energy Infrastructure Services Company with Accretive, Platform Acquisition of Reach Construction Group
HOUSTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUI) ("CUI Global" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Reported total revenues of $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $23.5 million for the full year 2019, compared to $7.4 million and $20.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively;
- Gross profit was $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $5.8 million for the full year 2019, compared to a gross loss of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and gross profit of $2.6 million for the full year 2018;
- Gross margin was 26.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 24.7% for the full year 2019, compared to (6.6%) and 12.6% for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively;
- Operating loss was $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $16.0 million for the full year 2019, compared to $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $22.1 million for the full year 2018;
- Cash and cash equivalents were $23.4 million at December 31, 2019;
- Energy segment backlog was $9.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $15.7 million at December 31, 2018;
- Completed the sale of electromechanical components business of the Company's Power and Electromechanical segment to a private entity for total consideration of $15 million;
- Sold the majority of its remaining Power business to Bel Fuse (Nasdaq: BELFA and Nasdaq: BELFB) for $32.0 million in cash, subject to post-closing adjustments;
- Authorized a share repurchase program under which CUI may repurchase up to $5.0 million of CUI Global common stock at market prices;
- Subsequent to year end, announced the acquisition of Reach Construction Group ("Reach"), an engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") company with expertise in the renewable energy industry.
Commentary
"In 2019, our Energy segment continued to take advantage of operators increasing capital investment in energy services infrastructure," said Jim O'Neil, vice chairman and CEO of CUI Global. "At the same time, we laid the groundwork for our plan to become a diversified energy infrastructure services company. This included the sale of our electromechanical components business of our legacy Power and Electromechanical segment for a total consideration of $15 million. Following this, we sold the majority of our remaining Power business to Bel Fuse for $32 million in gross proceeds, which continued our transformation and strengthened our balance sheet. More recently, we announced another major milestone with the accretive, platform acquisition of Reach Construction Group.
Mr. O'Neil continued, "Reach's utility-scale solar energy expertise and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers represents a strong addition to our energy infrastructure services focused operations. This acquisition extends our energy services business into the rapidly growing areas of alternative and renewable energy, and also expands our engineering and construction capabilities to deploy a broader set of service offerings in the energy infrastructure market. Going forward, we will continue to grow our existing energy business and use our strong balance sheet to pursue attractive acquisition opportunities. By executing on this targeted acquisition strategy, focused on innovative companies in complementary industries, we will develop a diversified platform for growth and create long-term value for our shareholders."
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today, March 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET to discuss these results as well as recent corporate developments. After management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period. To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 and provide conference ID 7065114. For international callers, please dial (678) 894-3054. The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed through the 'Events & Presentations' page of the CUI Global Investor Relations website (www.cuiglobal.com).
For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until April 16, 2020. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 7065114. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available on the 'Events & Presentations' page of the CUI Global Investor Relations website.
About CUI Global, Inc.
CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies to create a diversified energy services platform. CUI Global's Energy business, Orbital Gas Systems is a leader in innovative gas solutions with more than 30 years of experience in design, installation and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems providing solutions to the energy, power and processing markets. Orbital Gas Systems manufactures and delivers a broad range of technologies including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling and BioMethane. As a publicly traded company, shareholders can participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most important, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.
For more information please visit: http://www.cuiglobal.com
Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
David Hanover
T: 212-896-1220
[email protected]
CUI Global, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2019
2018
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
23,351
$
3,979
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $47
and $17, respectively
5,295
5,034
Inventories
1,631
1,622
Contract assets
2,309
1,744
Note receivable, current portion
—
318
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,215
1,512
Assets held for sale, current portion
6,893
21,272
Total current assets
41,694
35,481
Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of
$1,441 and $1,284, respectively
4,454
4,540
Investment in VPS - equity method
4,865
—
Right of use assets - Operating leases
5,524
—
Other intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $11,191
and $9,601, respectively
4,298
5,353
Restricted cash
—
523
Note receivable
3,253
—
Convertible note receivable
—
655
Deposits and other assets
70
508
Assets held for sale, noncurrent portion
—
23,107
Total assets
$
64,158
$
70,167
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,904
$
1,520
Short-term overdraft facility
—
1,344
Notes payable, current
473
—
Operating lease obligations - current portion
821
—
Accrued expenses
5,159
1,893
Contract liabilities
1,668
1,956
Deferred gain on leaseback, current portion
—
289
Liabilities held for sale, current portion
4,970
11,584
Total current liabilities
15,995
18,586
Operating lease obligations, less current portion
4,852
—
Deferred gain on leaseback, less current portion
—
2,599
Liabilities held for sale, noncurrent portion
—
7,241
Other long-term liabilities
194
203
Total liabilities
21,041
28,629
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock. par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized
no shares issued at December 31, 2019 or 2018
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares
authorized; 28,383,373 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2019 and 28,552,886 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2018
29
29
Additional paid-in capital
170,106
169,898
Treasury stock at cost; 353,063 shares held at December 31, 2019 and 0
shares held at December 31, 2018
(413)
—
Accumulated deficit
(122,234)
(123,993)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,371)
(4,396)
Total stockholders' equity
43,117
41,538
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
64,158
$
70,167
CUI Global, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
$
5,700
$
7,434
$
23,492
$
20,342
Cost of revenues
4,217
7,924
17,680
17,783
Gross profit
1,483
(490)
5,812
2,559
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
5,972
4,855
20,063
18,629
Depreciation and amortization
389
387
1,544
1,549
Research and development
16
39
139
155
Provision (credit) for bad debt
21
8
131
13
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
3,084
—
4,347
Other operating expenses
(7)
—
(20)
—
Total operating expenses
6,391
8,373
21,857
24,693
Loss from operations
(4,908)
(8,863)
(16,045)
(22,134)
Other (expense) income
1,132
(254)
567
(316)
Interest expense
(26)
(52)
(61)
(216)
Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliate
(3,802)
(9,169)
(15,539)
(22,666)
Net loss of affiliate
(333)
—
(1,043)
—
Loss from continuing operations before taxes
(4,135)
(9,169)
(16,582)
(22,666)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,191)
(300)
(2,956)
(1,342)
Net loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes
(2,944)
(8,869)
(13,626)
(21,324)
Income from operations of discontinued power
and electromechanical components businesses
(including gain on disposal of $14,100)
6,673
1,478
12,908
5,135
Income tax expense
(722)
374
411
1,136
Income from discontinued operations, net of
income taxes
7,395
1,104
12,497
3,999
Net loss
$
4,451
$
(7,765)
$
(1,129)
$
(17,325)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of
shares outstanding
28,706,671
28,547,149
28,654,500
28,517,339
Loss from continuing operations per common
share - basic and diluted
$
(0.10)
$
(0.31)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.75)
Earnings from discontinued operations per
common share - basic and diluted
$
0.26
$
0.04
$
0.44
$
0.14
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
0.16
$
(0.27)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.61)
CUI Global, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
For the year ended December 31,
2019
2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(1,129)
$
(17,325)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
operating activities:
Depreciation
724
1,103
Amortization of intangibles
1,637
1,902
Amortization of note receivable discount
(70)
—
Stock issued and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services
215
229
Unrealized gain on derivative liability
—
(129)
Non-cash loss on equity method investment in affiliate
1,043
—
Non-cash fair value gain on equity method investment purchase
(629)
—
Non-cash royalties, net
5
(7)
Provision for (credit to) bad debt expense and returns allowances
136
33
Deferred income taxes
(2,574)
(352)
Non-cash unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss
(422)
246
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
278
4,347
Inventory reserve
79
1,592
Impairment of deposits and other assets
—
1,509
Loss on disposal of assets
31
13
Gain on sale of businesses
(14,100)
—
(Increase) decrease in operating assets:
Trade accounts receivable
1,510
(3,841)
Inventories
(119)
(2,235)
Contract assets
(512)
(61)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
121
(392)
Right of use assets - Operating leases
1,825
—
Deposits and other assets
31
(59)
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,708
1,436
Operating lease liabilities
(1,755)
—
Accrued expenses
2,189
1,116
Refund liabilities
(1,339)
852
Contract liabilities
(401)
(2,260)
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(11,518)
(12,283)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sale of businesses
35,396
—
Proceeds from sale of building, net
—
7,720
Proceeds from sale of restricted investment
400
—
Cash paid for restricted investment
—
(400)
Purchases of property and equipment
(321)
(1,042)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
21
—
Cash paid for other intangible assets
(353)
(492)
Cash paid for convertible note receivable
—
(655)
Cash paid for equity-method investment
(2,068)
—
Proceeds from Notes receivable
313
19
NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
33,388
5,150
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from overdraft facility
6,842
19,532
Payments on overdraft facility
(8,208)
(18,122)
Proceeds from line of credit
27,483
19,955
Payments on line of credit
(28,462)
(18,976)
Payments on capital lease obligations
(4)
(3)
Payments on mortgage note payable
—
(3,350)
Payments on notes payable
(303)
—
Cash payments for repurchases of common stock
(413)
—
Payment to closeout derivative liability
—
(227)
Payments on contingent consideration
—
(45)
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(3,065)
(1,236)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
44
225
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
18,849
(8,144)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
4,502
12,646
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END
OF YEAR
$
23,351
$
4,502
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and is not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Income (loss) eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited and CUI-Canada, as well as non-cash expenses associated with impairments, Gains on sale of businesses, non-cash gains and losses related to the Company's equity method investment in VPS and stock and stock options for compensation, royalties and services during the period.
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the year ended
December 31
December 31
2019
2018
2019
2018
EBITDA:
Net income (loss)
$
4,451
$
(7,765)
$
(1,129)
$
(17,325)
Plus: Interest expense
29
132
338
502
Plus: (Benefit) provision for taxes
(1,913)
74
(2,545)
(206)
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
390
760
2,361
3,005
EBITDA
$
2,957
$
(6,799)
$
(975)
$
(14,024)
Adjusted EBITDA:
Less: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation
(10,469)
—
(14,100)
—
Plus: Bad debt
46
43
136
33
Plus: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
278
3,084
278
4,347
Plus: Impairment of Energy segment deposits and other
assets
—
1,509
—
1,509
Non-cash loss (gain) and unrealized gain on derivative liability
—
35
—
(129)
Plus: Stock and options issued and stock to be issued for
compensation, royalties and services
60
41
215
229
Less: Pretax gain on assets contributed as part of the
purchase of VPS
—
—
(629)
—
Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS
333
—
1,043
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(6,795)
$
(2,087)
$
(14,032)
$
(8,035)
Adjusted net income (loss):
Net income (loss)
$
4,451
$
(7,765)
$
(1,129)
$
(17,325)
Less: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation
(10,469)
—
(14,100)
—
Plus: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
278
3,084
278
4,347
Plus: Impairment of Energy segment deposits and other
assets
—
1,509
—
1,509
Plus: Amortization expense of Orbital and CUI -
Canada acquisition intangibles
243
297
1,126
1,233
Plus: Stock and options issued and stock to be issued for
compensation, royalties and services
60
41
215
229
Less: Pretax gain on assets contributed as part of the
purchase of VPS
—
—
(629)
—
Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS
333
—
1,043
—
Adjusted net loss
$
(5,104)
$
(2,834)
$
(13,196)
$
(10,007)
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cui-global-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-301031916.html
