CUI Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Continues Transformation into Diversified Energy Infrastructure Services Company with Accretive, Platform Acquisition of Reach Construction Group HOUSTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUI) ("CUI Global" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Financial and Operating Highlights: Reported total revenues of $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $23.5 million for the full year 2019, compared to $7.4 million and $20.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively;

for the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full year 2019, compared to and for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively; Gross profit was $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $5.8 million for the full year 2019, compared to a gross loss of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and gross profit of $2.6 million for the full year 2018;

for the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full year 2019, compared to a gross loss of for the fourth quarter of 2018 and gross profit of for the full year 2018; Gross margin was 26.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 24.7% for the full year 2019, compared to (6.6%) and 12.6% for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively;

Operating loss was $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $16.0 million for the full year 2019, compared to $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $22.1 million for the full year 2018;

for the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full year 2019, compared to for the fourth quarter of 2018 and for the full year 2018; Cash and cash equivalents were $23.4 million at December 31, 2019 ;

at ; Energy segment backlog was $9.6 million at December 31, 2019 , compared to $15.7 million at December 31, 2018 ;

at , compared to at ; Completed the sale of electromechanical components business of the Company's Power and Electromechanical segment to a private entity for total consideration of $15 million ;

; Sold the majority of its remaining Power business to Bel Fuse (Nasdaq: BELFA and Nasdaq: BELFB ) for $32.0 million in cash, subject to post-closing adjustments;

) for in cash, subject to post-closing adjustments; Authorized a share repurchase program under which CUI may repurchase up to $5.0 million of CUI Global common stock at market prices;

of CUI Global common stock at market prices; Subsequent to year end, announced the acquisition of Reach Construction Group ("Reach"), an engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") company with expertise in the renewable energy industry. Commentary "In 2019, our Energy segment continued to take advantage of operators increasing capital investment in energy services infrastructure," said Jim O'Neil, vice chairman and CEO of CUI Global. "At the same time, we laid the groundwork for our plan to become a diversified energy infrastructure services company. This included the sale of our electromechanical components business of our legacy Power and Electromechanical segment for a total consideration of $15 million. Following this, we sold the majority of our remaining Power business to Bel Fuse for $32 million in gross proceeds, which continued our transformation and strengthened our balance sheet. More recently, we announced another major milestone with the accretive, platform acquisition of Reach Construction Group. Mr. O'Neil continued, "Reach's utility-scale solar energy expertise and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers represents a strong addition to our energy infrastructure services focused operations. This acquisition extends our energy services business into the rapidly growing areas of alternative and renewable energy, and also expands our engineering and construction capabilities to deploy a broader set of service offerings in the energy infrastructure market. Going forward, we will continue to grow our existing energy business and use our strong balance sheet to pursue attractive acquisition opportunities. By executing on this targeted acquisition strategy, focused on innovative companies in complementary industries, we will develop a diversified platform for growth and create long-term value for our shareholders." Conference Call Management will host a conference call today, March 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET to discuss these results as well as recent corporate developments. After management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period. To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 and provide conference ID 7065114. For international callers, please dial (678) 894-3054. The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed through the 'Events & Presentations' page of the CUI Global Investor Relations website ( www.cuiglobal.com ). For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until April 16, 2020. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 7065114. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available on the 'Events & Presentations' page of the CUI Global Investor Relations website. About CUI Global, Inc. CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies to create a diversified energy services platform. CUI Global's Energy business, Orbital Gas Systems is a leader in innovative gas solutions with more than 30 years of experience in design, installation and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems providing solutions to the energy, power and processing markets. Orbital Gas Systems manufactures and delivers a broad range of technologies including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling and BioMethane. As a publicly traded company, shareholders can participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most important, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community. For more information please visit: http://www.cuiglobal.com Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

David Hanover

T: 212-896-1220

[email protected] CUI Global, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets









December 31,

December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019

2018 Assets:





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,351



$ 3,979

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $47





and $17, respectively 5,295



5,034

Inventories 1,631



1,622

Contract assets 2,309



1,744

Note receivable, current portion —



318

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,215



1,512

Assets held for sale, current portion 6,893



21,272

Total current assets 41,694



35,481

Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of





$1,441 and $1,284, respectively 4,454



4,540

Investment in VPS - equity method 4,865



—

Right of use assets - Operating leases 5,524



—

Other intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $11,191





and $9,601, respectively 4,298



5,353

Restricted cash —



523

Note receivable 3,253



—

Convertible note receivable —



655

Deposits and other assets 70



508

Assets held for sale, noncurrent portion —





23,107

Total assets $ 64,158



$ 70,167









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,904



$ 1,520

Short-term overdraft facility —



1,344

Notes payable, current 473



—

Operating lease obligations - current portion 821



—

Accrued expenses 5,159



1,893

Contract liabilities 1,668



1,956

Deferred gain on leaseback, current portion —



289

Liabilities held for sale, current portion 4,970



11,584

Total current liabilities 15,995



18,586









Operating lease obligations, less current portion 4,852



—

Deferred gain on leaseback, less current portion —



2,599

Liabilities held for sale, noncurrent portion —



7,241

Other long-term liabilities 194



203

Total liabilities 21,041



28,629









Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock. par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized





no shares issued at December 31, 2019 or 2018 —



—

Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares





authorized; 28,383,373 shares issued and outstanding at





December 31, 2019 and 28,552,886 shares issued and





outstanding at December 31, 2018 29



29

Additional paid-in capital 170,106



169,898

Treasury stock at cost; 353,063 shares held at December 31, 2019 and 0

shares held at December 31, 2018





(413)



—

Accumulated deficit (122,234)



(123,993)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,371)



(4,396)

Total stockholders' equity 43,117



41,538

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 64,158



$ 70,167

CUI Global, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations













(Unaudited)



















(In thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenues $ 5,700



$ 7,434



$ 23,492



$ 20,342

















Cost of revenues 4,217



7,924



17,680



17,783

















Gross profit 1,483



(490)



5,812



2,559

















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 5,972



4,855



20,063



18,629

Depreciation and amortization 389



387



1,544



1,549

Research and development 16



39



139



155

Provision (credit) for bad debt 21



8



131



13

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets —



3,084



—



4,347

Other operating expenses (7)



—



(20)



—

















Total operating expenses 6,391



8,373



21,857



24,693

















Loss from operations (4,908)



(8,863)



(16,045)



(22,134)

















Other (expense) income 1,132



(254)



567



(316)

Interest expense (26)



(52)



(61)



(216)

















Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliate (3,802)



(9,169)



(15,539)



(22,666)

















Net loss of affiliate (333)



—



(1,043)



—

















Loss from continuing operations before taxes (4,135)



(9,169)



(16,582)



(22,666)

















Income tax expense (benefit) (1,191)



(300)



(2,956)



(1,342)

















Net loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (2,944)



(8,869)



(13,626)



(21,324)

















Income from operations of discontinued power

and electromechanical components businesses

(including gain on disposal of $14,100) 6,673



1,478



12,908



5,135

Income tax expense (722)



374



411



1,136

Income from discontinued operations, net of

income taxes 7,395



1,104



12,497



3,999

Net loss $ 4,451



$ (7,765)



$ (1,129)



$ (17,325)

Basic and diluted weighted average number of

shares outstanding 28,706,671



28,547,149



28,654,500



28,517,339

















Loss from continuing operations per common

share - basic and diluted $ (0.10)



$ (0.31)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.75)

Earnings from discontinued operations per

common share - basic and diluted $ 0.26



$ 0.04



$ 0.44



$ 0.14

Basic and diluted loss per common share $ 0.16



$ (0.27)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.61)

CUI Global, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands) For the year ended December 31,

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (1,129)



$ (17,325)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in





operating activities:





Depreciation 724



1,103

Amortization of intangibles 1,637



1,902

Amortization of note receivable discount (70)



—

Stock issued and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services 215



229

Unrealized gain on derivative liability —



(129)

Non-cash loss on equity method investment in affiliate 1,043



—

Non-cash fair value gain on equity method investment purchase (629)



—

Non-cash royalties, net 5



(7)

Provision for (credit to) bad debt expense and returns allowances 136



33

Deferred income taxes (2,574)



(352)

Non-cash unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (422)



246

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 278



4,347

Inventory reserve 79



1,592

Impairment of deposits and other assets —



1,509

Loss on disposal of assets 31



13

Gain on sale of businesses (14,100)



—









(Increase) decrease in operating assets:





Trade accounts receivable 1,510



(3,841)

Inventories (119)



(2,235)

Contract assets (512)



(61)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 121



(392)

Right of use assets - Operating leases 1,825



—

Deposits and other assets 31



(59)

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:





Accounts payable 1,708



1,436

Operating lease liabilities (1,755)



—

Accrued expenses 2,189



1,116

Refund liabilities (1,339)



852

Contract liabilities (401)



(2,260)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (11,518)



(12,283)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from sale of businesses 35,396



—

Proceeds from sale of building, net —



7,720

Proceeds from sale of restricted investment 400



—

Cash paid for restricted investment —



(400)

Purchases of property and equipment (321)



(1,042)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 21



—

Cash paid for other intangible assets (353)



(492)

Cash paid for convertible note receivable —



(655)

Cash paid for equity-method investment (2,068)



—

Proceeds from Notes receivable 313



19

NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES 33,388



5,150









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from overdraft facility 6,842



19,532

Payments on overdraft facility (8,208)



(18,122)

Proceeds from line of credit 27,483



19,955

Payments on line of credit (28,462)



(18,976)

Payments on capital lease obligations (4)



(3)

Payments on mortgage note payable —



(3,350)

Payments on notes payable (303)



—

Cash payments for repurchases of common stock (413)



—

Payment to closeout derivative liability —



(227)

Payments on contingent consideration —



(45)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (3,065)



(1,236)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 44



225

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,849



(8,144)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 4,502



12,646









CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END

OF YEAR $ 23,351



$ 4,502



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and is not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Income (loss) eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited and CUI-Canada, as well as non-cash expenses associated with impairments, Gains on sale of businesses, non-cash gains and losses related to the Company's equity method investment in VPS and stock and stock options for compensation, royalties and services during the period. (In thousands)

































(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the year ended



December 31

December 31



2019

2018

2019

2018 EBITDA:















Net income (loss)

$ 4,451



$ (7,765)



$ (1,129)



$ (17,325)

Plus: Interest expense

29



132



338



502

Plus: (Benefit) provision for taxes

(1,913)



74



(2,545)



(206)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

390



760



2,361



3,005

EBITDA

$ 2,957



$ (6,799)



$ (975)



$ (14,024)





































Adjusted EBITDA:















Less: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation

(10,469)



—



(14,100)



—

Plus: Bad debt

46



43



136



33

Plus: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

278



3,084



278



4,347

Plus: Impairment of Energy segment deposits and other

assets

—



1,509



—



1,509

Non-cash loss (gain) and unrealized gain on derivative liability

—



35



—



(129)

Plus: Stock and options issued and stock to be issued for

compensation, royalties and services

60



41



215



229

Less: Pretax gain on assets contributed as part of the

purchase of VPS

—



—



(629)



—

Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS

333



—



1,043



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (6,795)



$ (2,087)



$ (14,032)



$ (8,035)



















Adjusted net income (loss):















Net income (loss)

$ 4,451



$ (7,765)



$ (1,129)



$ (17,325)

Less: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation

(10,469)



—



(14,100)



—

Plus: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

278



3,084



278



4,347

Plus: Impairment of Energy segment deposits and other

assets

—



1,509



—



1,509

Plus: Amortization expense of Orbital and CUI -

Canada acquisition intangibles

243



297



1,126



1,233

Plus: Stock and options issued and stock to be issued for

compensation, royalties and services

60



41



215



229

Less: Pretax gain on assets contributed as part of the

purchase of VPS

—



—



(629)



—

Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS

333



—



1,043



—

Adjusted net loss

$ (5,104)



$ (2,834)



$ (13,196)



$ (10,007)



















View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cui-global-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-301031916.html SOURCE CUI Global, Inc.





