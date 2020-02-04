February 4, 2020 - 7:30 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Cummins Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results COLUMBUS, Ind. Fourth quarter revenues of $5.6 billion; GAAP 1 Net Income of $300 million

Fourth quarter results include a $119 million pre-tax restructuring charge

Excluding restructuring, EBITDA in the fourth quarter was 12.2 percent of sales and Diluted EPS $2.56

Full year revenues of $23.6 billion; GAAP 1 Net Income of $2.3 billion

Excluding restructuring, EBITDA for the full year was 15.8 percent of sales; Diluted EPS of $15.05

Returned a record $2.0 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2019

The company expects full year 2020 revenues to be down 8 to 12 percent, EBITDA expected to be in the range of 14.2 to 15.2 percent Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter revenues of $5.6 billion decreased 9 percent from the same quarter in 2018. Lower truck production in North America and weaker demand in global construction, mining, and power generation markets drove the majority of the revenue decrease. Currency negatively impacted revenues by 1 percent primarily due to a stronger US dollar. Fourth quarter sales in North America declined by 8 percent while international revenues decreased by 10 percent led by declines in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and India. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter were $563 million (10.1 percent of sales), or $682 million (12.2 percent of sales) excluding restructuring, compared to $896 million (14.6 percent of sales) a year ago. “After a strong start to 2019, demand declined across most geographies and end markets in the second half of the year,” said Tony Satterthwaite, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We moved quickly to align costs with the weaker global outlook, executing a number of actions which we expect to yield annual savings of $250 to $300 million.” The Company executed several measures to reduce costs and improve future performance in the second half of 2019. These actions included a plan to reduce headcount, which resulted in a charge of $119 million ($90 million after tax) in the fourth quarter. Net income attributable to Cummins in the fourth quarter was $300 million ($1.97 per diluted share), or $390 million ($2.56 per diluted share) excluding restructuring, compared to $579 million ($3.63 per diluted share) in 2018. In addition to the restructuring costs, fourth quarter net income included charges of $22 million ($0.14 per diluted share) related to the cessation of development and production of certain products in North America and our planned exit of a business in Africa. The tax rate in the fourth quarter was 17.9 percent. Revenues for the full year were $23.6 billion, 1 percent lower than 2018. Revenues in North America increased 3 percent and international sales declined 6 percent led by lower demand in Europe and India. EBITDA for the year was a record $3.6 billion (15.3 percent of sales), or $3.7 billion (15.8 percent of sales) excluding restructuring. This compares to $3.5 billion or 14.6 percent of sales in 2018. Net income attributable to Cummins for the full year was $2.3 billion ($14.48 per diluted share), or $2.4 billion ($15.05 per diluted share) excluding restructuring, compared to net income of $2.1 billion ($13.15 per diluted share) in 2018. The tax rate for the full year was 20 percent. “Despite challenging conditions in many of our largest markets over the last six months, Cummins delivered record profits and operating cash flow in 2019,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “The actions we have taken to reduce costs will mitigate a further slowdown in 2020 and position the Company for stronger performance when market demand improves. We will continue investment in new technologies and products in 2020 to generate strong growth and profitability for the company in both the near and long term, which is consistent with how we have managed through prior cycles.” 2020 Outlook: Based on the current forecast, Cummins projects full year 2020 revenues to be down 8 to 12 percent, and EBITDA to be in the range of 14.2 to 15.2 percent of sales. Revenue declines in 2020 are driven by lower truck production in North America, Europe, China, and India as well as lower projected demand in off-highway markets, including global Power Generation, mining, oil and gas, and construction markets. The midpoint of guidance represents a 25 percent decremental EBITDA margin excluding the impact of the New Power segment. The company plans to return 75 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Our outlook does not include any potential impact of the company’s review of its emission certification process and compliance with emission standards or additional expenses associated with executing future cost reduction initiatives. 2019 Highlights: The Company returned a record $2.0 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. We repurchased 8.1 million shares, representing 5.2 percent of shares outstanding. Cummins closed on its previously announced acquisition of fuel cell and hydrogen production technologies provider Hydrogenics Corporation. Announced Cummins new environmental sustainability strategy called PLANET 2050 which includes science based goals that meet or exceed the goals in the United Nations Paris agreement on climate change. Cummins was ranked No. 17 in Newsweek magazine’s first rating of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the highest ranked company in the automotive and component category. Launched the Company’s new 2020 X15 Efficiency Series engine which meets 2021 greenhouse gas standards one year early in North America, delivering up to 5 percent better fuel economy than the prior X15 Efficiency Series. The X15 Efficiency Series is paired with a 12-speed Cummins Eaton Joint Venture Automated Manual Transmission and delivers both improved fuel economy and reliability for customers, while lowering greenhouse gas emissions. The first Cummins-powered battery electric bus entered service in Santa Monica, California. 1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles Fourth quarter 2019 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2018) excluding restructuring charges in 2019: Engine Segment Sales - $2.3 billion, down 15 percent

Segment EBITDA - $277 million, or 12.1 percent of sales, compared to $393 million or 14.6 percent of sales

On-highway revenues decreased 13 percent, and off-highway revenues decreased 22 percent primarily due to decreased global demand in truck and constructions markets Distribution Segment Sales - $2.0 billion, down 1 percent

Segment EBITDA - $164 million, or 8.0 percent of sales, compared to $140 million or 6.8 percent of sales

Revenues in North America were flat and international sales declined by 1 percent

Increased shipments in data center markets for power generation equipment was partially offset by lower demand in oil and gas and construction markets and unfavorable impact of 1 percent from a stronger US dollar Components Segment Sales - $1.6 billion, down 12 percent

Segment EBITDA - $209 million, or 13.4 percent of sales, compared to $278 million or 15.7 percent of sales

Revenues in North America decreased by 13 percent, and international sales declined by 11 percent due to weaker global truck demand. Power Systems Segment Sales - $1.1 billion, down 12 percent

Segment EBITDA - $55 million, or 5.2 percent of sales, compared to $123 million, or 10.3 percent of sales

The company recorded a $15 million charge related to a planned exit of a business in Africa

Power generation revenues decreased by 11 percent while industrial revenues decreased 14 percent New Power Segment Sales - $18 million

Segment EBITDA loss - $50 million About Cummins Inc. Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.3 billion on sales of $23.6 billion in 2019. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on. Forward-looking disclosure statement Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emissions standards; a sustained slowdown or significant downturn in our markets; changes in the engine outsourcing practices of significant customers; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emissions standards around the world; product recalls; policy changes in international trade; the United Kingdom's (U.K.) decision to end its membership in the European Union; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; a slowdown in infrastructure development and/or depressed commodity prices; supply shortages and supplier financial risk, particularly from any of our single-sourced suppliers; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology systems and data security; a major customer experiencing financial distress; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; failure to realize expected results from our investment in Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies joint venture; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; foreign currency exchange rate changes; variability in material and commodity costs; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; product liability claims; increasingly stringent environmental laws and regulations; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; the price and availability of energy; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; labor relations; changes in accounting standards; our sales mix of products; protection and validity of our patent and other intellectual property rights; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website. Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release, and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units. We believe net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring charges is a useful measure of our operating performance without regard to restructuring charges. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. Webcast information Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EST. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference. CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended In millions, except per share amounts December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 NET SALES $ 5,578 $ 6,126 Cost of sales 4,265 4,580 GROSS MARGIN 1,313 1,546 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 632 643 Research, development and engineering expenses 271 244 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 74 79 Restructuring actions 119 — Other operating (expense) income, net (11 ) (7 ) OPERATING INCOME 354 731 Interest income 8 9 Interest expense 22 32 Other income, net 23 2 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 363 710 Income tax expense 65 100 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 298 610 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) 31 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 300 $ 579 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 1.98 $ 3.65 Diluted $ 1.97 $ 3.63 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 151.5 158.7 Diluted 152.4 159.3 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Years ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2019 2018 NET SALES $ 23,571 $ 23,771 Cost of sales 17,591 18,034 GROSS MARGIN 5,980 5,737 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,454 2,437 Research, development and engineering expenses 1,001 902 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 330 394 Restructuring actions 119 — Other operating (expense) income, net (36 ) (6 ) OPERATING INCOME 2,700 2,786 Interest income 46 35 Interest expense 109 114 Other income, net 197 46 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,834 2,753 Income tax expense 566 566 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 2,268 2,187 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8 46 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 2,260 $ 2,141 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 14.54 $ 13.20 Diluted $ 14.48 $ 13.15 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 155.4 162.2 Diluted 156.1 162.8 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (a) December 31, In millions, except par value 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,129 $ 1,303 Marketable securities 341 222 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 1,470 1,525 Accounts and notes receivable, net 3,670 3,866 Inventories 3,486 3,759 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 761 668 Total current assets 9,387 9,818 Long-term assets Property, plant and equipment, net 4,245 4,096 Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,237 1,222 Goodwill 1,286 1,126 Other intangible assets, net 1,003 909 Pension assets 1,001 929 Other assets 1,578 962 Total assets $ 19,737 $ 19,062 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 2,534 $ 2,822 Loans payable 100 54 Commercial paper 660 780 Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 560 679 Current portion of accrued product warranty 803 654 Current portion of deferred revenue 533 498 Other accrued expenses 1,039 852 Current maturities of long-term debt 31 45 Total current liabilities 6,260 6,384 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 1,576 1,597 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 591 532 Accrued product warranty 645 740 Deferred revenue 821 658 Other liabilities 1,379 892 Total liabilities $ 11,272 $ 10,803 EQUITY Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.4 and 222.4 shares issued $ 2,346 $ 2,271 Retained earnings 14,416 12,917 Treasury stock, at cost, 71.7 and 64.4 shares (7,225 ) (6,028 ) Common stock held by employee benefits trust, at cost, 0.2 and 0.4 shares (2 ) (5 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,028 ) (1,807 ) Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity 7,507 7,348 Noncontrolling interests 958 911 Total equity $ 8,465 $ 8,259 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,737 $ 19,062 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Years ended December 31, In millions 2019 2018 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 3,181 $ 2,378 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (700 ) (709 ) Investments in internal use software (75 ) (75 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 23 20 Investments in and advances to equity investees (20 ) (37 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (237 ) (70 ) Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions (495 ) (368 ) Investments in marketable securities—liquidations 389 331 Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges (44 ) (102 ) Other, net 9 36 Net cash used in investing activities (1,150 ) (974 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net (payments) borrowings of commercial paper (120 ) 482 Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (96 ) (62 ) Net borrowings under short-term credit agreements 53 1 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (33 ) (30 ) Dividend payments on common stock (761 ) (718 ) Repurchases of common stock (1,271 ) (1,140 ) Other, net 133 67 Net cash used in financing activities (2,095 ) (1,400 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (110 ) (70 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (174 ) (66 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,303 1,369 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,129 $ 1,303 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems New Power Total Segments Intersegment

Eliminations (1) Total Three months ended December 31, 2019 External sales $ 1,691 $ 2,031 $ 1,198 $ 640 $ 18 $ 5,578 $ — $ 5,578 Intersegment sales 593 7 359 414 — 1,373 (1,373 ) — Total sales 2,284 2,038 1,557 1,054 18 6,951 (1,373 ) 5,578 Research, development and engineering expenses 92 7 77 59 36 271 — 271 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 48 17 10 (1 ) — 74 — 74 Interest income 2 3 2 1 — 8 — 8 Segment EBITDA (excluding restructuring actions) 277 164 209 55 (50 ) 655 27 682 Restructuring actions (2) 18 37 20 12 1 88 31 119 Segment EBITDA 259 127 189 43 (51 ) 567 (4 ) 563 Depreciation and amortization (3) 51 29 62 30 6 178 — 178 Segment EBITDA (excluding restructuring actions) as a percentage of total sales 12.1 % 8.0 % 13.4 % 5.2 % NM 9.4 % 12.2 % Segment EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 11.3 % 6.2 % 12.1 % 4.1 % NM 8.2 % 10.1 % Three months ended December 31, 2018 External sales $ 2,057 $ 2,045 $ 1,319 $ 703 $ 2 $ 6,126 $ — $ 6,126 Intersegment sales 641 5 453 496 — 1,595 (1,595 ) — Total sales 2,698 2,050 1,772 1,199 2 7,721 (1,595 ) 6,126 Research, development and engineering expenses 82 5 77 56 24 244 — 244 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 49 13 12 5 — 79 — 79 Interest income 3 4 1 1 — 9 — 9 Segment EBITDA 393 140 278 123 (29 ) 905 (9 ) 896 Depreciation and amortization (3) 48 28 48 28 2 154 — 154 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.6 % 6.8 % 15.7 % 10.3 % NM 11.7 % 14.6 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. The three months ended December 31, 2019, includes a $31 million restructuring charge related to corporate functions. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2018. (2) See "RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS" note below for additional information. (3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expense." CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems New Power Total Segments Intersegment

Eliminations (1) Total Year ended December 31, 2019 External sales $ 7,570 $ 8,040 $ 5,253 $ 2,670 $ 38 $ 23,571 $ — $ 23,571 Intersegment sales 2,486 31 1,661 1,790 — 5,968 (5,968 ) — Total sales 10,056 8,071 6,914 4,460 38 29,539 (5,968 ) 23,571 Research, development and engineering expenses 337 28 300 230 106 1,001 — 1,001 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 200 52 40 38 — 330 — 330 Interest income 15 15 8 8 — 46 — 46 Segment EBITDA (excluding restructuring actions) 1,472 693 1,117 524 (148 ) 3,658 73 3,731 Restructuring actions (2) 18 37 20 12 1 88 31 119 Segment EBITDA 1,454 656 1,097 512 (149 ) 3,570 42 3,612 Depreciation and amortization (3) 202 115 222 118 12 669 — 669 Segment EBITDA (excluding restructuring actions) as a percentage of total sales 14.6 % 8.6 % 16.2 % 11.7 % NM 12.4 % 15.8 % Segment EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.5 % 8.1 % 15.9 % 11.5 % NM 12.1 % 15.3 % Year ended December 31, 2018 External sales $ 8,002 $ 7,807 $ 5,331 $ 2,625 $ 6 $ 23,771 $ — $ 23,771 Intersegment sales 2,564 21 1,835 2,001 1 6,422 (6,422 ) — Total sales 10,566 7,828 7,166 4,626 7 30,193 (6,422 ) 23,771 Research, development and engineering expenses 311 20 272 230 69 902 — 902 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 238 46 54 56 — 394 — 394 Interest income 11 13 5 6 — 35 — 35 Segment EBITDA 1,446 563 1,030 614 (90 ) 3,563 (87 ) 3,476 Depreciation and amortization (3) 190 109 185 119 6 609 — 609 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 13.7 % 7.2 % 14.4 % 13.3 % NM 11.8 % 14.6 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. The year ended December 31, 2019, includes a $31 million restructuring charge related to corporate functions. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018. (2) See "RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS" note below for additional information. (3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $3 million and $2 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expense." CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) A reconciliation of our segment information to the corresponding amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income is shown in the table below: Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, In millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 EBITDA excluding restructuring actions $ 682 $ 896 $ 3,731 $ 3,476 Less: Restructuring actions 119 — 119 — Total EBITDA 563 896 3,612 3,476 Less: Depreciation and amortization 178 154 669 609 Interest expense 22 32 109 114 Income before income taxes $ 363 $ 710 $ 2,834 $ 2,753 CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA

(Unaudited) EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows: Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, In millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 Manufacturing entities Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. $ 12 $ 11 $ 52 $ 58 Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 9 8 41 51 Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd. 4 9 60 72 All other manufacturers 12 29 88 129 Distribution entities Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda. 9 8 28 26 All other distributors 2 — 2 — Cummins share of net income 48 65 271 336 Royalty and interest income 26 14 59 58 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees $ 74 $ 79 $ 330 $ 394 RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS In November 2019, we announced our intentions to reduce our global workforce in response to the continued deterioration in our global markets in the second half of 2019, as well as expected reductions in orders in most U.S. and international markets in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we began executing restructuring actions, primarily in the form of voluntary and involuntary employee separation programs. To the extent these programs involve voluntary separations, a liability is generally recorded at the time offers to employees are accepted. To the extent these programs provide separation benefits in accordance with pre-existing agreements or policies, a liability is recorded once the amount is probable and reasonably estimable. We incurred a charge of $119 million ($90 million after-tax) in the fourth quarter of 2019 for these actions which impacted approximately 2,300 employees. The voluntary actions were completed by December 31, 2019 and the majority of the involuntary actions were executed prior to January 31, 2020, with expected completion by March 31, 2020. Due to the inherent uncertainty involved, actual amounts paid for such activities may differ from amounts initially recorded and we may need to revise previous estimates. INCOME TAXES Our effective tax rates for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were 17.9 percent and 20.0 percent, respectively. The three months ended December 31, 2019, contained $4 million of favorable net discrete tax items, primarily due to withholding taxes and provision to return adjustments. The year ended December 31, 2019, contained $34 million of favorable net discrete tax items, primarily due to withholding taxes and provision to return adjustments. CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, noncontrolling interests, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of “Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.” to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods: Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, In millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 300 $ 579 $ 2,260 $ 2,141 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales 5.4 % 9.5 % 9.6 % 9.0 % Add: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) 31 8 46 Consolidated net income 298 610 2,268 2,187 Add: Interest expense 22 32 109 114 Income tax expense 65 100 566 566 Depreciation and amortization 178 154 669 609 EBITDA $ 563 $ 896 $ 3,612 $ 3,476 EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 10.1 % 14.6 % 15.3 % 14.6 % Add: Restructuring actions 119 — 119 — EBITDA, excluding impact of restructuring actions $ 682 $ 896 $ 3,731 $ 3,476 EBITDA, excluding impact of restructuring actions, as a percentage of net sales 12.2 % 14.6 % 15.8 % 14.6 % Net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring actions We believe these are useful measures of our operating performance for the periods presented as they illustrate our operating performance without regard to restructuring actions. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. This should be considered supplemental data. The following table reconciles net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. to net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring actions for the following periods: Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 In millions, except per share amounts Net Income Diluted

EPS Net Income Diluted

EPS Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 300 $ 1.97 $ 579 $ 3.63 Restructuring actions, net of tax (1) 90 0.59 — — Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring actions $ 390 $ 2.56 $ 579 $ 3.63 Years ended December 31, 2019 2018 In millions, except per share amounts Net Income Diluted

EPS Net Income Diluted

EPS Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 2,260 $ 14.48 $ 2,141 $ 13.15 Restructuring actions, net of tax (1) 90 0.57 — — Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring actions $ 2,350 $ 15.05 $ 2,141 $ 13.15 (1) In the fourth quarter of 2019, we recorded restructuring actions totaling $119 million ($90 million after-tax). See "RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS" note for additional information. CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS UNIT SALES DATA

(Unaudited) Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows: 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 979 $ 970 $ 851 $ 755 $ 3,555 Medium-duty truck and bus 721 739 645 602 2,707 Light-duty automotive 382 480 478 464 1,804 Off-highway 571 514 442 463 1,990 Total sales $ 2,653 $ 2,703 $ 2,416 $ 2,284 $ 10,056 2018 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 815 $ 920 $ 958 $ 959 $ 3,652 Medium-duty truck and bus 692 777 699 687 2,855 Light-duty automotive 402 444 517 456 1,819 Off-highway 537 555 552 596 2,240 Total sales $ 2,446 $ 2,696 $ 2,726 $ 2,698 $ 10,566 Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows: 2019 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 33,900 35,000 28,000 25,700 122,600 Medium-duty 79,000 76,400 63,200 64,800 283,400 Light-duty 56,400 64,100 62,600 62,800 245,900 Total units 169,300 175,500 153,800 153,300 651,900 2018 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 26,600 32,000 34,600 35,300 128,500 Medium-duty 74,000 83,500 76,000 77,600 311,100 Light-duty 61,900 68,500 76,800 66,200 273,400 Total units 162,500 184,000 187,400 179,100 713,000 Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows: 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 844 $ 833 $ 798 $ 815 $ 3,290 Power generation 403 427 467 487 1,784 Engines 391 395 363 369 1,518 Service 363 373 376 367 1,479 Total sales $ 2,001 $ 2,028 $ 2,004 $ 2,038 $ 8,071 2018 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 808 $ 817 $ 800 $ 809 $ 3,234 Power generation 326 346 359 455 1,486 Engines 367 461 400 406 1,634 Service 352 370 372 380 1,474 Total sales $ 1,853 $ 1,994 $ 1,931 $ 2,050 $ 7,828 Component Segment Sales by Product Line Sales for our Components segment by product line were as follows: 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Emission solutions $ 854 $ 828 $ 745 $ 695 $ 3,122 Turbo technologies 335 319 279 285 1,218 Filtration 325 331 310 315 1,281 Electronics and fuel systems 198 212 170 179 759 Automated transmissions 149 156 146 83 534 Total sales $ 1,861 $ 1,846 $ 1,650 $ 1,557 $ 6,914 2018 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Emission solutions $ 775 $ 841 $ 769 $ 792 $ 3,177 Turbo technologies 340 355 317 331 1,343 Filtration 320 324 308 313 1,265 Electronics and fuel systems 201 226 210 201 838 Automated transmissions 117 141 150 135 543 Total sales $ 1,753 $ 1,887 $ 1,754 $ 1,772 $ 7,166 Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows: 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 567 $ 668 $ 647 $ 636 $ 2,518 Industrial 420 432 392 332 1,576 Generator technologies 90 103 87 86 366 Total sales $ 1,077 $ 1,203 $ 1,126 $ 1,054 $ 4,460 2018 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 571 $ 666 $ 636 $ 713 $ 2,586 Industrial 414 483 380 386 1,663 Generator technologies 89 97 91 100 377 Total sales $ 1,074 $ 1,246 $ 1,107 $ 1,199 $ 4,626 High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows: 2019 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 2,100 2,300 2,300 2,400 9,100 Industrial 1,600 1,600 1,400 1,400 6,000 Total units 3,700 3,900 3,700 3,800 15,100 2018 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 2,100 2,300 2,400 2,300 9,100 Industrial 1,700 2,100 1,900 1,900 7,600 Total units 3,800 4,400 4,300 4,200 16,700 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005130/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





